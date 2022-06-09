Gumbo in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve gumbo
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Po Boy Jim
709 H St NE, Washington
|Gumbo On H
|$20.00
Andouille sausage, shrimp, and chicken slow cooked creole style and served with scallion rice.
|Gumbo Starter🍛
|$12.00
Chicken, shrimp, and andouille sausage cooked down in a dark roux with fresh vegetables served over scallion white rice.
|Gumbo on H
|$20.00
Highlands 1,LLC
4706 14th Street NW, Washington
|Gumbo
|$11.00
House Special with Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Tasso Ham, Shrimp, Crawfish and Jasmine Rice
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
1303 19th Street NW, Washington
|Bowl Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo
|$7.00
Immigrant Food+
925 13th St. NW, Washington
|West African Gumbo
|$15.00
West African shrimp/chicken gumbo, and “Alloco” (traditional plantains), served with a chili onion and tomato salad over healthy greens and turmeric rice. Part of proceeds go to Tables Without Borders' chef Williams Bacon from the Ivory Coast. Contains pistachio nuts! Not available in a vegetarian option.
FRENCH FRIES
Immigrant Food
1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|West African Gumbo
|$15.00
