Gyoza in Washington

Daikaya

705 6th St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gyoza$6.50
Pan-fried dumpling with pork and cabbage filling (4 pieces).
More about Daikaya
Duck Gyoza image

TAPAS

Cranes

724 9th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (613 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Duck Gyoza$12.00
Pan fried dumplings (4) with Noisette vinaigrette
Duck Gyoza$11.00
Duck confit gyoza with noisette vinaigrette
More about Cranes
Bar Chinois image

DIM SUM

Bar Chinois

455 Eye St, Washington

Avg 4.3 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gyoza De Boeuf$10.00
French onion beef gyoza [pan seared], gruyere & swiss cheese, toasted garlic panko, sesame, cilantro aioli
More about Bar Chinois
Item pic

 

Kaiju Ramen

525 8th st SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$8.00
Japanese potstickers covered dumpling lace and served with ponzu sauce
More about Kaiju Ramen

