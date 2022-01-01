Gyoza in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve gyoza
Daikaya
705 6th St NW, Washington
|Gyoza
|$6.50
Pan-fried dumpling with pork and cabbage filling (4 pieces).
TAPAS
Cranes
724 9th Street NW, Washington
|Duck Gyoza
|$12.00
Pan fried dumplings (4) with Noisette vinaigrette
|Duck Gyoza
|$11.00
Duck confit gyoza with noisette vinaigrette
DIM SUM
Bar Chinois
455 Eye St, Washington
|Gyoza De Boeuf
|$10.00
French onion beef gyoza [pan seared], gruyere & swiss cheese, toasted garlic panko, sesame, cilantro aioli
Kaiju Ramen
525 8th st SE, Washington DC
|Gyoza
|$8.00
Japanese potstickers covered dumpling lace and served with ponzu sauce