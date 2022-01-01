Ham sandwiches in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Colada Shop image

SALADS

Colada Shop

10 Pearl St SW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ham Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
ham, efresh egg & swiss cheese served on brioche bread
Latte
espresso, hot steamed milk
Santiago Bowls$14.75
choice of protein, a base of rice or salad, with sofrito black beans, pickled onions, slaw, cilantro aioli
More about Colada Shop
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham, Egg & Cheese Baguette$11.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm baguette.
Chicken & Apple Salad$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Art and Soul image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Art and Soul

415 New Jersey Avenue Northwest, Washington

Avg 3.9 (2656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ham & Egg Sandwich$14.00
brioche bun, cheddar cheese, aioli; served with breakfast potatoes
More about Art and Soul
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Danish Croissant$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
Palmier Cookie$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Garlic Naan

Honey Chicken

Carne Asada Tacos

Eggplant Parm

Pork Belly

Fried Rice

Chili

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston