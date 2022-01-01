Ham sandwiches in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
More about Colada Shop
SALADS
Colada Shop
10 Pearl St SW, Washington
|Ham Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.50
ham, efresh egg & swiss cheese served on brioche bread
|Latte
espresso, hot steamed milk
|Santiago Bowls
|$14.75
choice of protein, a base of rice or salad, with sofrito black beans, pickled onions, slaw, cilantro aioli
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
SEAFOOD • MACARONS
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Baguette
|$11.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm baguette.
|Chicken & Apple Salad
|$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Art and Soul
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Art and Soul
415 New Jersey Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Ham & Egg Sandwich
|$14.00
brioche bun, cheddar cheese, aioli; served with breakfast potatoes
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Cheese Danish Croissant
|$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
|Palmier Cookie
|$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.