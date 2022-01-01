Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Honey cake in
Washington
/
Washington
/
Honey Cake
Washington restaurants that serve honey cake
SANDWICHES
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
Avg 4.7
(234 reviews)
Honey Cardamom Cake
$6.25
A slice of vanilla cake layered and topped with a honey cardamom frosting.
More about A Baked Joint
D Light Cafe
2475 18th St. NW, Washington
No reviews yet
Honey Cake
$90.00
More about D Light Cafe
