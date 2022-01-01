Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey cake in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve honey cake

A Baked Joint image

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Cardamom Cake$6.25
A slice of vanilla cake layered and topped with a honey cardamom frosting.
More about A Baked Joint
D Light Cafe image

 

D Light Cafe

2475 18th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Honey Cake$90.00
More about D Light Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Quiche

Turkey Clubs

Rasmalai

Soft Shell Crabs

Pineapple Fried Rice

Shrimp Rolls

Pork Belly

Fish Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1372 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston