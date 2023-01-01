Jambalaya in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve jambalaya
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Jambalaya with Chicken, Shrimp & Andouille Sausage
|$8.75
red beans & rice (gf, vg)
stewed okra & tomatoes (gf, vg)
sweet potato cornbread (v)
THE CREOLE ON 14TH
3345 14th street nw, Washington
|Jambalaya
|$27.00
(Try Vegan) Gulf Shrimp, Chicken, Smoked Sausage, Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms in a Tomato Creole Sauce Over Your Choice of Fettuccine or Rice