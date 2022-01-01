Kale salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve kale salad
Station 4
1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington
|Kale & Quinoa Salad
|$18.00
Baby Kale, Granny Smith Apples, Red Grapes, Shaved Parmesan, Green Apple Vinaigrette
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|NEW Quinoa Kale Salad
|$14.00
Smith apple, red onion, goat cheese, fennel, toasted almond, dried cranberries, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Nut
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Kale Salad
|$13.00
Maple-roasted sweet potato, dried cranberries, peanuts, cashews, asiago, charred lemon vinaigrette
Hook Hall
3400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington
|BBQ CHICKEN & CRUNCH KALE SALAD SANDWICH
|$5.99
Kale and carrot slaw, and remoulade on a roll
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|NEW Quinoa Kale Salad
|$14.00
Smith apple, red onion, goat cheese, fennel, toasted almond, dried cranberries, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Nut
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
|NEW Quinoa Kale Salad
|$14.00
Smith apple, red onion, goat cheese, fennel, toasted almond, dried cranberries, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Nut
Chaia
3207 Grace St NW, Washington
|Kale Salad
|$8.50
parmesan, mint, toasted pepita vinaigrette & preserved lemon
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
|NEW Quinoa Kale Salad
|$14.00
Smith apple, red onion, goat cheese, fennel, toasted almond, dried cranberries, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Nut
Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
1926 14th Street NW, Washington
|Kale Nori Salad with Lime & Parmesan
|$10.00
Kale and Nori accompanied by shaved parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
Right Proper Brewing Company
624 T Street NW, Washington
|Kale Salad
|$14.00
honeycrisp apples, tri-color quinoa, radicchio, asparagus, mandarins, walnuts, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Kale Pasta Salad
|$5.00
Pasta Salad with Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Celery, Garlic & a homemade White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Crazy Aunt Helen's
713 8th St, SE, Washington
|Kale Walnut Salad
|$15.00
bell pepper, apples, roasted beets, onion vinaigrette, walnuts
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|NEW Quinoa Kale Salad
|$14.00
Smith apple, red onion, goat cheese, fennel, toasted almond, dried cranberries, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Nut
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|Kale White Bean Salad
|$7.50
Served with tahini dressing. Add albacore tuna for an additional charge.
Honeymoon Chicken
4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Kale Parmesan Salad*
|$8.00
Chopped kale, cherry tomatoes, grated parmesan cheese, pickled onions and creamy parmesan dressing topped with our crispy chicken bites (dressing served on the side)
*gluten free if blackened chicken selected
Chopsmith
11 District Square SW, Washington
|Side Kale Miso Salad
|$5.00
Roofers Union
2446 18th Street NW, Washington
|Kale Salad
|$11.00
Artichoke, Feta, Smoked Almond, Pickled Red Onion, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
(can be made vegan if you leave off the Feta)
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Sesame Kale Salad
|$11.00
baby kale, cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot, sliced almonds, sesame-ginger vinaigrette, sesame seeds, edamame
Chaia
615 I Street NW, Washington
|Kale Salad
|$8.50
parmesan, mint, toasted pepita vinaigrette & preserved lemon
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
675 I St NW, Washington
|Kale Pasta Salad
|$5.00
Pasta Salad with Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Celery, Garlic & a homemade White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza
1201 Half Street SE suite 120, Washington
|Kale Salad
|$9.00
Kale, carrots, purple cabbage, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, goat cheese, and poppy seed vinaigrette.
All Day by Kramers
1517 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington
|Tuscan Kale Salad
|$15.00
shaved fennel, cherry tomato, sliced radish,
crispy chickpeas, vegan green goddess (vg/gf)
Bakers Daughter
1402 Okie St NE, Washington
|Kale Pasta Salad
|$5.00
Pasta Salad with Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Celery, Garlic & a homemade White Balsamic Vinaigrette