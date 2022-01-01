Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 4

1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington

Avg 4 (5689 reviews)
Takeout
Kale & Quinoa Salad$18.00
Baby Kale, Granny Smith Apples, Red Grapes, Shaved Parmesan, Green Apple Vinaigrette
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NEW Quinoa Kale Salad$14.00
Smith apple, red onion, goat cheese, fennel, toasted almond, dried cranberries, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Nut
Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Salad$13.00
Maple-roasted sweet potato, dried cranberries, peanuts, cashews, asiago, charred lemon vinaigrette
Hook Hall image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington

Avg 4 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ CHICKEN & CRUNCH KALE SALAD SANDWICH$5.99
Kale and carrot slaw, and remoulade on a roll
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NEW Quinoa Kale Salad$14.00
Smith apple, red onion, goat cheese, fennel, toasted almond, dried cranberries, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Nut
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NEW Quinoa Kale Salad$14.00
Smith apple, red onion, goat cheese, fennel, toasted almond, dried cranberries, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Nut
Item pic

 

Chaia

3207 Grace St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Salad$8.50
parmesan, mint, toasted pepita vinaigrette & preserved lemon
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NEW Quinoa Kale Salad$14.00
Smith apple, red onion, goat cheese, fennel, toasted almond, dried cranberries, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Nut
Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar image

 

Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar

1926 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Nori Salad with Lime & Parmesan$10.00
Kale and Nori accompanied by shaved parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
Right Proper Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Right Proper Brewing Company

624 T Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1603 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Salad$14.00
honeycrisp apples, tri-color quinoa, radicchio, asparagus, mandarins, walnuts, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette
Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Pasta Salad$5.00
Pasta Salad with Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Celery, Garlic & a homemade White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Consumer pic

 

Crazy Aunt Helen's

713 8th St, SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Walnut Salad$15.00
bell pepper, apples, roasted beets, onion vinaigrette, walnuts
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NEW Quinoa Kale Salad$14.00
Smith apple, red onion, goat cheese, fennel, toasted almond, dried cranberries, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Nut
A Baked Joint image

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Kale White Bean Salad$7.50
Served with tahini dressing. Add albacore tuna for an additional charge.
Item pic

 

Bread Furst

4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2347 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad$7.50
Item pic

 

Honeymoon Chicken

4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Parmesan Salad*$8.00
Chopped kale, cherry tomatoes, grated parmesan cheese, pickled onions and creamy parmesan dressing topped with our crispy chicken bites (dressing served on the side)
*gluten free if blackened chicken selected
Chopsmith image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopsmith

11 District Square SW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Side Kale Miso Salad$5.00
Roofers Union image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Roofers Union

2446 18th Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.8 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Salad$11.00
Artichoke, Feta, Smoked Almond, Pickled Red Onion, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
(can be made vegan if you leave off the Feta)
87ee2a2b-937a-4f8f-a327-9fd89e602224 image

FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Kale Salad$11.00
baby kale, cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot, sliced almonds, sesame-ginger vinaigrette, sesame seeds, edamame
Item pic

 

Chaia

615 I Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Salad$8.50
parmesan, mint, toasted pepita vinaigrette & preserved lemon
Item pic

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Pasta Salad$5.00
Pasta Salad with Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Celery, Garlic & a homemade White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Item pic

 

Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza

1201 Half Street SE suite 120, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Salad$9.00
Kale, carrots, purple cabbage, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, goat cheese, and poppy seed vinaigrette.
Kale Salad ~$10.99
Kale, carrots, purple cabbage, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, goat cheese, and poppy seed vinaigrette.
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

All Day by Kramers

1517 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (91 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuscan Kale Salad$15.00
shaved fennel, cherry tomato, sliced radish,
crispy chickpeas, vegan green goddess (vg/gf)
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Pasta Salad$5.00
Pasta Salad with Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Celery, Garlic & a homemade White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Kale Caesar Salad image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

City Winery

1350 OKIE ST NE, Washington

Avg 3.5 (815 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Caesar Salad$13.00
creamy caesar, house-made crouton, shaved parmesan, baby kale, marinated cherry tomatoes
