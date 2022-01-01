Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve katsu

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Curry$16.95
Breaded Chicken deep fried served with spciy potato curry over jasmine rice
L Katsu Curry Chicken Bowl$12.95
Breaded Chicken deep fried served with spciy potato curry over jasmine rice.
D-Bento Box Chicken Katsu Curry$20.95
Served with california roll, miso soup, seaweed salad and jasmine rice
More about Banana Leaves
Fat Fish

1 Market Sq SW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Katsu$16.00
panko crusted fried chicken breast, chili cucumber salad, seaweed slaw, pickled daikon, sushi rice, mixed greens, spicy mayo, eel sauce, garlic ginger dressing, furikake, sesame seed, scallions
More about Fat Fish

