Katsu in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve katsu
More about Banana Leaves
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$16.95
Breaded Chicken deep fried served with spciy potato curry over jasmine rice
|L Katsu Curry Chicken Bowl
|$12.95
Breaded Chicken deep fried served with spciy potato curry over jasmine rice.
|D-Bento Box Chicken Katsu Curry
|$20.95
Served with california roll, miso soup, seaweed salad and jasmine rice