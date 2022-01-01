Kebabs in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|GF Lamb Kebab Plate
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Lamb Kebab Plate
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
|Lamb Kebab Pita
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
More about Maydan
Maydan
1346 Florida Avenue NW, Washington
|Kebab Meal - Package
|$85.00
A kebab platter made up of our koobideh and chicken shish taouk kebabs. Accompanied by our tonne bread, hummus, cauliflower tabbouleh, and labne. Served with the following condiments: harissa, tahina, chermoula, ezme, & toum. Serves 2 people.
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|GF Lamb Kebab Plate
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with gluten-free bread, labneh, and parsley.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Lamb Kebab Plate
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
|Lamb Kebab Pita
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Lamb Kebab Plate
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
|Lamb Kebab Pita
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | City Center
Tatte Bakery | City Center
1090 I Street Northwest, Washington
|Lamb Kebab Plate
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
|Lamb Kebab Pita
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
More about Daru
Daru
1451 Maryland Avenue NE, Washington
|Blue Cheese Reshmi Kebab
|$12.00
Tandoori Chicken, Cashew, White Pepper, Sour Cherry
|Spicy Nawabi Duck Kebab
|$14.00
Caramelized onion, Green chili, Pickled Red Onion
More about Zaytinya
Zaytinya
701 9th St. NW, Washington
|Adana Kebab
|$13.00
Ground lamb, grilled tomatoes, sumac, harissa pita, pickled chiles
|Kebab Platter
|$45.00
Lamb, kofte, chicken and adana kebabs
served with tomato, onion and garlic toum
|Kofte Kebab
|$13.00
Grilled ground beef kebab spiced with marash pepper, mint and oregano, smoked yogurt sauce, charred cucumber, herbs