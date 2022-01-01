Kimchi in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve kimchi
Mandu - K St
453 K Street, NW, Washington
|Kimchi Quart
|$18.00
*This item contains shellfish and can not be made vegetarian
|Kimchi
|$4.00
House-fermented napa cabbage kimchi *contains shellfish **All orders with a main will be accompanied with our house banchan set (kimchi, spicy pickled cucumbers, seasoned bean sprouts). Extra banchan can be purchases a la carte
|Kimchi Jjigae
|$20.00
Kimchi stew with pork shoulder and tofu.
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|Korean Kimchi Bacon Fried Rice
|$15.95
Stir-fry jasmine rice, roasted kimchi, bacon, cabbage, onion, seaweed and top with sunny egg.
Anju
1805 18th Street NW, Washington
|Brussel Sprout Kimchi
|$5.00
*contains shrimp, gluten free
|Kimchi Burger
|$18.00
50/50 ground short rib & pork patty with kimchi, broiche bun, red leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy mayo, american cheese, & chayote
*double patty
|House Kimchi
|$5.00
Spicy fermented napa cabbage *contains shrimp, gluten free
Toki Underground
1234 H St Ne, Washington
|Kimchi Ramen
|$15.00
Kimchi tonkotsu broth, chashu pork, greens, soft poached egg, pickled ginger, scallions
|Side Kimchi
|$4.50
Note: This does now have fish sauce so it is not vegan or vegetarian
CHIKO - Dupont
2029 P st NW, Washington
|Pork and Kimchi Potstickers
|$10.00
Sesame Dipping Sauce
|Napa Cabbage Kimchi
|$4.00
