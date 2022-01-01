Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve kimchi

Mandu - K St

453 K Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Quart$18.00
*This item contains shellfish and can not be made vegetarian
Kimchi$4.00
House-fermented napa cabbage kimchi *contains shellfish **All orders with a main will be accompanied with our house banchan set (kimchi, spicy pickled cucumbers, seasoned bean sprouts). Extra banchan can be purchases a la carte
Kimchi Jjigae$20.00
Kimchi stew with pork shoulder and tofu.
More about Mandu - K St
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean Kimchi Bacon Fried Rice$15.95
Stir-fry jasmine rice, roasted kimchi, bacon, cabbage, onion, seaweed and top with sunny egg.
More about Banana Leaves
Anju

1805 18th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (2883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brussel Sprout Kimchi$5.00
*contains shrimp, gluten free
Kimchi Burger$18.00
50/50 ground short rib & pork patty with kimchi, broiche bun, red leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy mayo, american cheese, & chayote
*double patty
House Kimchi$5.00
Spicy fermented napa cabbage *contains shrimp, gluten free
More about Anju
DUMPLINGS • SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Toki Underground

1234 H St Ne, Washington

Avg 4.5 (6367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi Ramen$15.00
Kimchi tonkotsu broth, chashu pork, greens, soft poached egg, pickled ginger, scallions
Side Kimchi$4.50
Note: This does now have fish sauce so it is not vegan or vegetarian
More about Toki Underground
CHIKO - Dupont

2029 P st NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork and Kimchi Potstickers$10.00
Sesame Dipping Sauce
Napa Cabbage Kimchi$4.00
Napa Cabbage Kimchi$4.00
More about CHIKO - Dupont
Succotash PRIME

915 F St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Collards & Kimchi$8.00
More about Succotash PRIME
FRENCH FRIES

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

423 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
Pork and Kimchi Potsticker$10.00
Sesame dipping sauce.
Napa Cabbage Kimchi$4.00
GF Napa Cabbage Kimchi$4.00
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill

