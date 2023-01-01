Kulcha in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve kulcha
Bombay Street Food - 8th Street
524 8th St. SE, Washington
|Onion Kulcha
|$3.00
Rasika - Penn Quarter
633 D Street Northwest, Washington
|Goat Cheese Kulcha
|$6.00
Naanwise
2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC
|Onion Kulcha
|$5.00
leavened bread stuffed with lightly spiced onions.
CURRY
Bombay Street Food - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
1413 Park Road, Washington
|Onion Kulcha
|$4.00