Lamb burgers in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve lamb burgers
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Mediterranean Lamb Burger
|$8.00
Lamb patty (onion, garlic, cumin, paprika, parsley), tomatoes, cucumber, garlic herb yogurt sauce, herb flat bread served with your choice of side.
The patty can not be modified.
Possbile Allergies: Dairy, Onion, Garlic, Gluten.
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
