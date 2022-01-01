Lamb shanks in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve lamb shanks
dLeña
476 K Street, NW, Washington
|LAMB BARBACOA SHANK
|$48.00
birria style / escabeche vegetables / salsa verde cruda / pickled red onions / blue corn tortillas
Mikko Nordic Fine Foods
1636 R Street Northwest, Washington
|Lamb Shank w/ Grits And Kale
|$28.00
Hanks Oyster Bar--Dupont Circle
1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington
|Braised Lamb Shank
|$37.00
slow roasted and served with celery root puree and roasted vegetables