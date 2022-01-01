Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve lamb shanks

dLeña image

 

dLeña

476 K Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
LAMB BARBACOA SHANK$48.00
birria style / escabeche vegetables / salsa verde cruda / pickled red onions / blue corn tortillas
More about dLeña
Mikko Nordic Fine Foods image

 

Mikko Nordic Fine Foods

1636 R Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Shank w/ Grits And Kale$28.00
More about Mikko Nordic Fine Foods
Item pic

 

Hanks Oyster Bar--Dupont Circle

1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Braised Lamb Shank$37.00
slow roasted and served with celery root puree and roasted vegetables
More about Hanks Oyster Bar--Dupont Circle
Restaurant banner

 

Daru

1451 Maryland Avenue NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nariyal Lamb Shank$28.00
Saffron, Kashmiri Chili, Coconut, Served with Basmati Rice
More about Daru

