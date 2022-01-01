Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve lasagna

Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
14" Lasagna Pizza$24.00
Zoodles Lasagna GF$20.00
Homemade Lasagna - LP$16.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Item pic

 

Capo Deli

715A Florida Ave, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
BEEF LASAGNA$14.00
More about Capo Deli
Lupo Verde Osteria image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lupo Verde Osteria

4814 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lasagna Tray$85.00
Beef and Pork Ragu, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Tomato Sauce (serves 6 people)
Lasagna$28.00
Homemade Lasagna, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Tomato, Bechamel, Beef & Pork Ragu
More about Lupo Verde Osteria
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Stellina Pizzeria

399 Morse Street N.E., Washington

Avg 4.7 (3122 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Frozen Lasagna di Melanzane for Two$20.00
Frozen Lasagna Classica For Two$20.00
More about Stellina Pizzeria
RedRocks image

PIZZA

RedRocks

1036 Park Rd, Washington

Avg 4.4 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Lasagna$16.00
Homemade Beef Lasagna <3
More about RedRocks
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza

4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1658 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lasagna: Four layers of fresh pasta, hoouse-made bolognese sauce, ricotta cheese, bechamel, mozzarella$12.00
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
Item pic

 

Sfoglina

1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Big Lasagna Parmigiana$28.00
Ragu Bolognese
*Gluten free option not available
More about Sfoglina
Lasagna image

 

L'Ardente

200 Massachusetts Ave., NW Suite 100, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lasagna$36.00
40 layers, short rib sugo, truffle mornay, sottocenere cheese
More about L'Ardente
Gatsby image

 

Gatsby

1201 Half Street SE, Washington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SATURDAY - Lasagna$24.00
More about Gatsby
Item pic

PASTA

Sfoglina

4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington

Avg 4.7 (983 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Big Lasagna Parmigiana$28.00
Ragu Bolognese
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Allium, Nightshade, Egg, Pork
More about Sfoglina
Dupont Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Dupont Italian Kitchen

1637 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna$18.00
More about Dupont Italian Kitchen
All Day by Kramers image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

All Day by Kramers

1517 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (91 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Lasagna$20.00
seasonal vegetables, mozzarella, beer braised marinara, champagne side salad (v)
More about All Day by Kramers

