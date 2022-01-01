Lasagna in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve lasagna
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|14" Lasagna Pizza
|$24.00
|Zoodles Lasagna GF
|$20.00
|Homemade Lasagna - LP
|$16.00
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lupo Verde Osteria
4814 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington
|Lasagna Tray
|$85.00
Beef and Pork Ragu, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Tomato Sauce (serves 6 people)
|Lasagna
|$28.00
Homemade Lasagna, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Tomato, Bechamel, Beef & Pork Ragu
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Stellina Pizzeria
399 Morse Street N.E., Washington
|Frozen Lasagna di Melanzane for Two
|$20.00
|Frozen Lasagna Classica For Two
|$20.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|Lasagna: Four layers of fresh pasta, hoouse-made bolognese sauce, ricotta cheese, bechamel, mozzarella
|$12.00
Sfoglina
1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington
|Big Lasagna Parmigiana
|$28.00
Ragu Bolognese
*Gluten free option not available
L'Ardente
200 Massachusetts Ave., NW Suite 100, Washington
|Lasagna
|$36.00
40 layers, short rib sugo, truffle mornay, sottocenere cheese
PASTA
Sfoglina
4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington
|Big Lasagna Parmigiana
|$28.00
Ragu Bolognese
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Allium, Nightshade, Egg, Pork
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th St NW, Washington
|Lasagna
|$18.00