Lassi in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve lassi

Consumer pic

 

London Curry House

1301 U Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Lassi$6.00
More about London Curry House
Main pic

 

Bindaas Bowls and Rolls

415 7th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Lassi$5.00
More about Bindaas Bowls and Rolls
Item pic

SALADS

RASA

485 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spiked Lassi$10.00
cotton and reed white rum mixed with our homemade mango lassi. pour over ice.
jar serves 2.
growler serves 4.
[gf] must be 21 to purchase.
Mango Lassi Soft Serve$4.50
homemade mango lassi soft serve
[vegan]
Mango Lassi$5.00
homemade refreshing mango yogurt smoothie
[gf]
More about RASA
Butter Chicken Company image

CHICKEN

Butter Chicken Company

500 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (288 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Lassi$4.00
More about Butter Chicken Company
Item pic

CURRY

RASA

1247 First St SE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (4617 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spiked Lassi$10.00
cotton and reed white rum mixed with our homemade mango lassi. pour over ice.
jar serves 2.
growler serves 4.
[gf] must be 21 to purchase.
Mango Lassi$5.00
homemade refreshing mango yogurt smoothie
[gf]
More about RASA
Item pic

 

Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge

2459 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mango Lassi
Greek Yogurt, Mango, Whole Milk and Honey (V)
More about Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
Bombay Street Food image

 

Bombay Street Food

524 8th St. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Lassi$6.00
More about Bombay Street Food
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Coupe

3415 11th Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mango Lassi
Greek Yogurt, Mango, Whole Milk and Honey (V)
More about The Coupe
Butter Chicken #3 image

 

Butter Chicken #3

601 2nd street NE, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Lassi$4.00
More about Butter Chicken #3
Naanwise Indian Cuisine image

 

Naanwise Indian Cuisine

2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Lassi$5.00
Fresh churned yogurt drink with mangoes.
Salted Lassi$5.00
Refreshing yogurt drink flavored with roasted cumin and salt.
More about Naanwise Indian Cuisine
Bombay Street Food image

CURRY

Bombay Street Food

1413 Park Road, Washington

Avg 4.7 (2351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Lassi$6.00
More about Bombay Street Food
Restaurant banner

 

Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan

1915, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Lassi$5.00
More about Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan

