Leche cake in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve leche cake

Item pic

 

Republic Cantina

43 N Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$8.00
chantilly cream, black pepper strawberry
More about Republic Cantina
Paraíso image

 

Paraíso

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$8.00
More about Paraíso
Item pic

 

Stellina Pizzeria

508 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SLICE Dulce De Leche Cake$4.50
More about Stellina Pizzeria
Item pic

TACOS

Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar

3475 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$9.00
Three Milk Sponge Cake, Pineapple and Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$6.50
strawberry compote
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Purple Patch image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Patch

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (7910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$7.00
More about Purple Patch
Item pic

TACOS

Taqueria Nacional

3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$6.00
Made in house. This dessert has a cult following...
More about Taqueria Nacional
Item pic

 

ALERO RESTAURANT

1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$7.50
White cake soaked in milk and covered with whipped cream. Served over fresh fruit coulee.
More about ALERO RESTAURANT

