Leche cake in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve leche cake
Republic Cantina
43 N Street NW, Washington
|Tres Leches Cake
|$8.00
chantilly cream, black pepper strawberry
Stellina Pizzeria
508 K Street Northwest, Washington
|SLICE Dulce De Leche Cake
|$4.50
Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar
3475 14th St NW, Washington
|Tres Leches Cake
|$9.00
Three Milk Sponge Cake, Pineapple and Vanilla Ice Cream
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Tres Leches Cake
|$6.50
strawberry compote
Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
|Tres Leches Cake
|$7.00
Taqueria Nacional
3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW, Washington
|Tres Leches Cake
|$6.00
Made in house. This dessert has a cult following...