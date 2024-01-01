Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lemon pound cake in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve lemon pound cake

Baked & Wired image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Baked & Wired - 1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW

1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4648 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake Slice$4.95
Fresh blueberries baked into our lemon pound cake.
Lemon Poppy Pound Cake Slice$4.95
Lemon Pound Cake Slice$4.95
Fresh lemon zest and lemon juice flavor in this dense pound cake.
More about Baked & Wired - 1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW
The Popcorn Bag DC image

POPCORN

The Popcorn Bag DC

1100 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington

Avg 5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Pound Cake$15.50
The velvety smooth texture and intense flavor of fresh lemon combine to make an irresistible southern classic. Now imagine that same amazing flavor on popcorn. That’s what you get in our Lemon Pound Cake Popcorn. Drizzled in white chocolate, this treat is just as good as our Lemon Bundt Cakes.
More about The Popcorn Bag DC
A Baked Joint image

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Pound Cake Slice$4.00
Fresh lemon zest and lemon juice flavor in this dense pound cake.
Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake Slice$4.00
Fresh blueberries baked into our lemon pound cake.
Strawberry Lemon Pound Cake$5.95
More about A Baked Joint

