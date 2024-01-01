Lemon pound cake in Washington
Baked & Wired - 1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington
|Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake Slice
|$4.95
Fresh blueberries baked into our lemon pound cake.
|Lemon Poppy Pound Cake Slice
|$4.95
|Lemon Pound Cake Slice
|$4.95
Fresh lemon zest and lemon juice flavor in this dense pound cake.
The Popcorn Bag DC
1100 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington
|Lemon Pound Cake
|$15.50
The velvety smooth texture and intense flavor of fresh lemon combine to make an irresistible southern classic. Now imagine that same amazing flavor on popcorn. That’s what you get in our Lemon Pound Cake Popcorn. Drizzled in white chocolate, this treat is just as good as our Lemon Bundt Cakes.