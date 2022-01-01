Lemon tarts in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve lemon tarts
More about Station 4
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 4
1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington
|Lemon Tart
|$12.00
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Lemon Mint Tart
|$5.00
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Lemon Mint Tart
|$5.00
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Lemon Mint Tart
|$5.00
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy