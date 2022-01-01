Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve lentil soup

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery - Dupont

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Red Lentil Soup$0.00
Contains: Egg
More about Tatte Bakery - Dupont
Tatte Bakery | West End image

 

Tatte Bakery - West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Red Lentil Soup$0.00
Contains: Egg
More about Tatte Bakery - West End
Chopsmith image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopsmith - 11 District Sq SW

11 District Square SW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Daily Soup 16oz Lentil$8.00
More about Chopsmith - 11 District Sq SW
ALERO RESTAURANT image

 

Alero Restaurant

1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lentil Soup$9.99
Chicken broth with vegetables and cilantro.
More about Alero Restaurant
Naanwise Indian Cuisine image

 

Naanwise

2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lentil Soup$5.00
[Gluten Free & Vegan] Lentil, garlic, turmeric and cilantro.
More about Naanwise

