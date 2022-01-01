Lo mein in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve lo mein
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
|Shrimp Lo Mein
|$13.95
|Chicken Lo Mein
|$11.95
|Vegetable Lo Mein
|$10.95
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Ginger-Scallion Pork Lo Mein (df)
|$8.50
Spicy egg noodles, daikon-carrot slaw,
stir fry vegetables.
More about Mr.Chens
Mr.Chens
3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington
|Shrimp Lo-Mein
|$15.88
|Pork Lo-Mein Noodle Soup
|$15.88
|Vegetables Lo-Mein
|$15.88