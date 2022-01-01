Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lo mein in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve lo mein

Great Wall Szechuan House image

 

Great Wall Szechuan House

1527 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Lo Mein$13.95
Chicken Lo Mein$11.95
Vegetable Lo Mein$10.95
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ginger-Scallion Pork Lo Mein (df)$8.50
Spicy egg noodles, daikon-carrot slaw,
stir fry vegetables.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Mr.Chens image

 

Mr.Chens

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Lo-Mein$15.88
Pork Lo-Mein Noodle Soup$15.88
Vegetables Lo-Mein$15.88
More about Mr.Chens
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L Lo Mein Chicken Bowl$10.95
Stir-fried egg noodles with chicken.
Lo Mein$12.95
Stir-fried egg noodles with choice of meat or vegetables.
Plain Lo Mein$4.00
More about Banana Leaves

