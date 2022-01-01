Lobster rolls in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve lobster rolls
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
1303 19th Street NW, Washington
|CT Roll
|$18.95
Served warm with butter
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$18.95
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
|The Bar Harbor
|$24.95
50% more lobster meat including tail on any roll
More about Michele's
Michele's
1201 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Caramelized Scallops
|$24.00
Parsnip Puree, Parsnip Crumble, Caper-Anchovy Relish, Brown Butter.
Allergens: Fish, Shellfish, Dairy, Allium, Citrus.
|Chilled Lobster Roll Salad
|$23.00
Mayo, Green Apple, Toasted Brioche, Espelette, Micro Celery.
Allergens: Gluten, Eggs, Soy, Shellfish, Allium, Citrus.
|Potato and Black Truffle Tarte Flambee
|$19.00
Caramelized Onion, Puff Pastry, Creme Fraiche, Gruyere, Chives.
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Mushrooms.
More about Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle
Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle
1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington
|Lobster Roll
|$29.00
Maine style lobster salad in a toasted split top bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
|Lobster Roll Kit for Two
|$50.00
everything you need for two Hank’s Lobster Rolls!
2 Sliced Top Buns
Maine Lobster Salad
Coleslaw
Goldfish Crackers
Hank's Chocolate Chunks
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$19.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$19.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, Washington
|The Bar Harbor
|$24.00
Lobster from 1 1/4 lb. lobster including tail on any roll
|CT Roll
|$19.00
Served warm with butter
|Shrimp Roll
|$13.00
Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing
More about Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
701 Wharf St SW, Washington
|Hushpuppies
|$10.00
**Made with Bacon Fat**
Comes 5 to an order.
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
|Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari
|$15.00
Golden Fried Shrimp and Calamari (3.5 oz of each)
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
|Double Patty Cheeseburger
|$18.00
double patty burger loaded with smoked gouda, sauteed mushrooms and red onions, and smoky bbq mayo on a toasted brioche bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.