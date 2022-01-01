Lobster salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve lobster salad
Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
701 Wharf St SW, Washington
|Lobster Salad
|$29.00
butter lettuces with Maine lobster, grilled asparagus, avocado, cucumber, onion, cherry tomatoes, and watermelon radishes with a yogurt citrus dressing
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
1303 19th Street NW, Washington
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$18.95
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
|Lobster Salad
|$18.95
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$19.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
|Lobster Salad (catering)
|$16.00
|Lobster Salad
|$19.00