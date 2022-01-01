Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster salad in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve lobster salad

Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf

701 Wharf St SW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Salad$29.00
butter lettuces with Maine lobster, grilled asparagus, avocado, cucumber, onion, cherry tomatoes, and watermelon radishes with a yogurt citrus dressing
More about Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
d8ff4226-195f-4e72-87c6-74e5aa26bf55 image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

1303 19th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (947 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Salad Roll$18.95
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Lobster Salad$18.95
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
021c2317-f531-4134-9e9f-c445feb634d8 image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Salad Roll$19.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Lobster Salad (catering)$16.00
Lobster Salad$19.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Item pic

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

2000 Pennsylvania Ave, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Salad Roll$19.00
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

