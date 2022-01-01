Lomo in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve lomo
China Chilcano
418 7th St NW, Washington
|Lomo Saltado
|$22.00
Criolla meets China
Beef filet, tomato, soy sauce, ají amarillo peppers, potato, onions
Mochica Express & Chifa DC
919 18th Street Northwest, Washington
|LOMO SALTADO
|$13.00
Beef Medallions Stir Fry, Peruvian Sauce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Garlic, Cilantro, Homemade French Fries (Contains Soy Sauce)
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Lomo Saltado
|$18.00
sliced beef tenderloin sautéed with onion, tomato, jalapeño and served over rice and topped with hand cut fried potatoes
Pisco y Nazca
1823 L Street NW, WASHINGTON
|Lomo Saltado Sandwich
|$17.00
Ciabatta roll, wok seared beef tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, shoestring potatoes, rocoto aioli
|Fam Lomo Saltado
|$75.00
Wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato wedges, arroz con choclo, French fries. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad.
|Lomo Saltado
|$25.00
Wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato petals, jasmine rice, fries