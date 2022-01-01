Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomo in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve lomo

5e44e8c5-8896-40ae-ab88-4bae89a7c646 image

 

China Chilcano

418 7th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3658 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lomo Saltado$22.00
Criolla meets China
Beef filet, tomato, soy sauce, ají amarillo peppers, potato, onions
More about China Chilcano
Item pic

 

Mochica Express & Chifa DC

919 18th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LOMO SALTADO$13.00
Beef Medallions Stir Fry, Peruvian Sauce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Garlic, Cilantro, Homemade French Fries (Contains Soy Sauce)
More about Mochica Express & Chifa DC
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lomo Saltado$18.00
sliced beef tenderloin sautéed with onion, tomato, jalapeño and served over rice and topped with hand cut fried potatoes
Lomo Saltado$14.00
sliced beef tenderloin sautéed with onion, tomato, jalapeño and served over rice and topped with hand cut fried potatoes
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Pisco y Nazca

1823 L Street NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lomo Saltado Sandwich$17.00
Ciabatta roll, wok seared beef tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, shoestring potatoes, rocoto aioli
Fam Lomo Saltado$75.00
Wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato wedges, arroz con choclo, French fries. Served with papas a la huancaina and mixed green salad.
Lomo Saltado$25.00
Wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato petals, jasmine rice, fries
More about Pisco y Nazca
Item pic

 

Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO

711 Kennedy St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lomo Embuchado$12.00
Dry-cured Spanish pork loin.
More about Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO

