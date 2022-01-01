Mac and cheese in Washington

Washington restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 4

1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington

Avg 4 (5689 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Gouda Mac N Cheese$19.00
Aged Smoked Gouda, Orecchiette Pasta, Corn Bread Side | Add Bacon
Madhatter image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Madhatter

1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (86 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
Tacos$8.00
Two soft corn tortilla tacos topped with pico, lettuce, and cheese. Choice of protein
Garlic Dipping Bread$8.00
Crispy garlic bread topped with melted mozzerella cheese and marinara dipping sauce
Smokin' Pig image

 

Smokin' Pig

1208 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Legendary Ribs WHOLE RACK$29.00
Pulled Pork Platter$14.00
Memphis Sweet & Spicy
The Queen Vic image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Queen Vic

1206 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gnocchi Mac & Cheese$14.00
Vegetarian. with 3 types of cheeses
Mac-n-Cheese image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Next Door

1211 U ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac-n-Cheese$5.95
KitchenCray - DC image

 

KitchenCray - DC

1301 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blackened Salmon$27.00
Blackened salmon over your choice of garlic mashed potatoes or cheddar grits with spinach topped with a Cajun cream sauce
Mumbo Deviled Eggs$6.00
Deviled eggs topped with fried chicken tossed in Mumbo sauce
Catfish & Grits$35.00
Deep fried catfish with cajun crawfish topped with creamy cheddar grits with Old Bay aioli & garlic cream sauce
Mac & Cheese image

 

Rocklands BBQ DC

2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese image

 

Yardbird

901 New York Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$14.00
five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC image

 

Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC

2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Items$10.99
3 Items$13.99
Hush Puppies$4.99
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

1303 19th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (947 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CT Roll$18.95
Served warm with butter
Classic Lobster Roll$18.95
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
The Bar Harbor$24.95
50% more lobster meat including tail on any roll
Mac & Cheese image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

625A H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.9 (1599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$3.95
Cheddar, toasted bread crumbs.
Duke's Counter image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Counter

3000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (4939 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$14.00
sharp white & mild cheddar/ shell pasta/ truffle oil
The Commodore DC image

BBQ

The Commodore DC

1636 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac N Cheese$6.50
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern image

 

RARE Steakhouse & Tavern

1595 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon$42.00
Celery Root Puree, Kale, Bacon, Pear, Sweet Mustard Vinaigrette
22oz. Ribeye$70.00
35-Day Dry-Aged
Lobster Bisque$17.00
Cold Water Lobster, Crème Fraiche
Right Proper Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Right Proper Brewing Company

624 T Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1603 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beer Battered Cheese Curds$8.00
with spicy ranch
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
sweet Thai chili peanut sauce, crushed peanuts (vegan)
Raspberry Chocolate Bread Pudding$8.00
vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel sauce
Stoney's on P image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's on P

1433 P St NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1412 reviews)
Takeout
MAC N CHEESE$13.00
Mac & Cheese image

 

Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba

2 Florida Ave NE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese
Duke's Grocery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Grocery

1513 17th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4 (2381 reviews)
Takeout
Impossible™ Duke's Burger$16.00
impossible™ burger patty/ melted gouda/ garlic aioli/ charred red onion/ pickles/ sweet chili sauce/ arugula/ brioche bun
White Truffle Mac & Cheese$14.00
sharp white cheddar/ shell pasta/ truffle oil
Torta Milanesa 'Cubano'$15.00
chicken schnitzel/ jarlsberg cheese/ romaine lettuce/ tomato/
avocado/ capicola ham/ pickled jalapeno/ garlic aioli/ dijon/ onion/ torta roll
Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave image

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave

5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Family Meal Deal$54.95
Your Choice of 4 Entrees & 3 Large Sides
Signature Mac & Cheese - Large$6.45
Chicken Wings (10pc)$19.45
Consumer pic

 

Crazy Aunt Helen's

713 8th St, SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac + Cheese$12.00
Duke's Grocery image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Grocery

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Suite # 122, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1292 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wagyu Burger -$17.00
two wagyu beef patties/ Duke’s Jam (bacon, onion, cabernet sauvignon, tomato)/ cheddar cheese/ romaine/ garlic aioli/ brioche
Corn "Elote Locos" -$13.00
crema mexicana/ charred sweet corn/ arugula/ cotija cheese/ red chili/ lime
East Side Brisket -$16.00
salted brisket/ swiss cheese/ brown mustard/ garlic aioli/ caramelized onions/ garlic dill pickles/ sourdough Bread
Gatsby image

 

Gatsby

1201 Half Street SE, Washington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Dacha Navy Yard image

SOUPS • SALADS

Dacha Navy Yard

79 Potomac Avenue SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Creamy Mac & Cheese$12.00
jalepeno, three cheese blend
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac And Cheese$6.00
Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street image

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street

1005 U St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese - Medium$4.45
Breadsoda Bar, Deli and Billiards image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Breadsoda Bar, Deli and Billiards

2233 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (694 reviews)
Takeout
Mac and Cheese Side$3.50
Homestyle mac and cheese. Add diced applewood smoke bacon $1.25
Federalist Pig image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Federalist Pig

1654 Columbia Road NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (3363 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LG Mac & Cheese$8.75
Shell pasta baked with smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar and jack cheeses, with a bit of a kick
SM Mac & Cheese$3.25
Shell pasta baked with smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar and jack cheese, with a bit of a kick. Vegetarian
Mac & Cheese Bites image

 

Kick Axe/THRōW Social

1401 Okie ST NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese Bites$11.00
Like delicious little logs full of macaroni & cheese flavor. Served with marinara.
Restaurant banner

 

THE CREOLE ON 14TH

3345 14th street nw, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Dip$11.00
Creamy Spinach Served with Tortilla Chips ***Add Fresh Jumbo Lump Spiced Crab Meat +5.00
Blackened Chicken Linguine Pasta$22.00
Blackened Chicken Topped Over Linguine Noodles with Peppers & Mushrooms Cooked in a Spicy Cream Creole Sauce
Creole Wings$15.00
Spicy Wings Marinated in Creole Herb Seasoning: Chargrilled or Fried Golden Brown Served with our Special Creole Dipping Sauce or Tossed in Jambalaya or Honey Hot Flavor
Item pic

 

Honeymoon Chicken

4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac and Cheese
Pipette pasta, gruyere, sharp cheddar, fontina, parmesan cheeses.
contains gluten and dairy
