Mac and cheese in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Station 4
1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington
|Smoked Gouda Mac N Cheese
|$19.00
Aged Smoked Gouda, Orecchiette Pasta, Corn Bread Side | Add Bacon
Madhatter
1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
|Tacos
|$8.00
Two soft corn tortilla tacos topped with pico, lettuce, and cheese. Choice of protein
|Garlic Dipping Bread
|$8.00
Crispy garlic bread topped with melted mozzerella cheese and marinara dipping sauce
Smokin' Pig
1208 H St. NE, Washington
|Legendary Ribs WHOLE RACK
|$29.00
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$14.00
|Memphis Sweet & Spicy
The Queen Vic
1206 H Street NE, Washington
|Gnocchi Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Vegetarian. with 3 types of cheeses
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|Mac-n-Cheese
|$5.95
KitchenCray - DC
1301 H St. NE, Washington
|Blackened Salmon
|$27.00
Blackened salmon over your choice of garlic mashed potatoes or cheddar grits with spinach topped with a Cajun cream sauce
|Mumbo Deviled Eggs
|$6.00
Deviled eggs topped with fried chicken tossed in Mumbo sauce
|Catfish & Grits
|$35.00
Deep fried catfish with cajun crawfish topped with creamy cheddar grits with Old Bay aioli & garlic cream sauce
Yardbird
901 New York Ave. NW, Washington
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE
|2 Items
|$10.99
|3 Items
|$13.99
|Hush Puppies
|$4.99
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
1303 19th Street NW, Washington
|CT Roll
|$18.95
Served warm with butter
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$18.95
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
|The Bar Harbor
|$24.95
50% more lobster meat including tail on any roll
Farmbird
625A H Street NE, Washington
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.95
Cheddar, toasted bread crumbs.
Duke's Counter
3000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
sharp white & mild cheddar/ shell pasta/ truffle oil
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
1595 I St NW, Washington
|Grilled Salmon
|$42.00
Celery Root Puree, Kale, Bacon, Pear, Sweet Mustard Vinaigrette
|22oz. Ribeye
|$70.00
35-Day Dry-Aged
|Lobster Bisque
|$17.00
Cold Water Lobster, Crème Fraiche
Right Proper Brewing Company
624 T Street NW, Washington
|Beer Battered Cheese Curds
|$8.00
with spicy ranch
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
sweet Thai chili peanut sauce, crushed peanuts (vegan)
|Raspberry Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$8.00
vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel sauce
Stoney's on P
1433 P St NW, Washington
|MAC N CHEESE
|$13.00
Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba
2 Florida Ave NE, Washington
|Mac & Cheese
Duke's Grocery
1513 17th Street NW, Washington
|Impossible™ Duke's Burger
|$16.00
impossible™ burger patty/ melted gouda/ garlic aioli/ charred red onion/ pickles/ sweet chili sauce/ arugula/ brioche bun
|White Truffle Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
sharp white cheddar/ shell pasta/ truffle oil
|Torta Milanesa 'Cubano'
|$15.00
chicken schnitzel/ jarlsberg cheese/ romaine lettuce/ tomato/
avocado/ capicola ham/ pickled jalapeno/ garlic aioli/ dijon/ onion/ torta roll
Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington
|Family Meal Deal
|$54.95
Your Choice of 4 Entrees & 3 Large Sides
|Signature Mac & Cheese - Large
|$6.45
|Chicken Wings (10pc)
|$19.45
Duke's Grocery
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Suite # 122, Washington
|Wagyu Burger -
|$17.00
two wagyu beef patties/ Duke’s Jam (bacon, onion, cabernet sauvignon, tomato)/ cheddar cheese/ romaine/ garlic aioli/ brioche
|Corn "Elote Locos" -
|$13.00
crema mexicana/ charred sweet corn/ arugula/ cotija cheese/ red chili/ lime
|East Side Brisket -
|$16.00
salted brisket/ swiss cheese/ brown mustard/ garlic aioli/ caramelized onions/ garlic dill pickles/ sourdough Bread
Dacha Navy Yard
79 Potomac Avenue SE, Washington
|Creamy Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
jalepeno, three cheese blend
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington
|Mac And Cheese
|$6.00
Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
1005 U St NW, Washington
|Mac & Cheese - Medium
|$4.45
Breadsoda Bar, Deli and Billiards
2233 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Mac and Cheese Side
|$3.50
Homestyle mac and cheese. Add diced applewood smoke bacon $1.25
Federalist Pig
1654 Columbia Road NW, Washington
|LG Mac & Cheese
|$8.75
Shell pasta baked with smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar and jack cheeses, with a bit of a kick
|SM Mac & Cheese
|$3.25
Shell pasta baked with smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar and jack cheese, with a bit of a kick. Vegetarian
Kick Axe/THRōW Social
1401 Okie ST NE, Washington
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$11.00
Like delicious little logs full of macaroni & cheese flavor. Served with marinara.
THE CREOLE ON 14TH
3345 14th street nw, Washington
|Spinach Dip
|$11.00
Creamy Spinach Served with Tortilla Chips ***Add Fresh Jumbo Lump Spiced Crab Meat +5.00
|Blackened Chicken Linguine Pasta
|$22.00
Blackened Chicken Topped Over Linguine Noodles with Peppers & Mushrooms Cooked in a Spicy Cream Creole Sauce
|Creole Wings
|$15.00
Spicy Wings Marinated in Creole Herb Seasoning: Chargrilled or Fried Golden Brown Served with our Special Creole Dipping Sauce or Tossed in Jambalaya or Honey Hot Flavor
Honeymoon Chicken
4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Mac and Cheese
Pipette pasta, gruyere, sharp cheddar, fontina, parmesan cheeses.
contains gluten and dairy