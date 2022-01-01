Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Macarons in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve macarons

Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Chocolate Macaron$7.99
Our know-how for gourmets: two shells meringue with a generous diameter filled with a rich chocolate ganache.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Bistro Du Jour

99 District Square SW, Wasington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Macaron Au Foie$3.00
Raspberry Macaroon, Savory Chicken Liver Mousse, Fig Jam
More about Bistro Du Jour
Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

555 13th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Chocolate Macaron$7.99
Our know-how for gourmets: two shells meringue with a generous diameter filled with a rich chocolate ganache.
Large Vanilla Macaron$7.99
The supreme French delicacy, the gourmet version: two shells meringue with a generous diameter filled with vanilla cream.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
49e08d2f-3612-423f-8f9e-4dd807cc0197 image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Le Bon Cafe

210 2ND ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1117 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Macaron$1.95
More about Le Bon Cafe
Item pic

 

Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge

2459 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Macarons$5.95
Cherry Macarons with Sencha Green Tea Buttercream Filling
More about Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
Khin Sushi image

 

Khin Sushi

202 M St SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Macarons$7.99
More about Khin Sushi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Chocolate Macaron$7.99
Our know-how for gourmets: two shells meringue with a generous diameter filled with a rich chocolate ganache.
Large Vanilla Macaron$7.99
The supreme French delicacy, the gourmet version: two shells meringue with a generous diameter filled with vanilla cream.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Ladurée image

SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY • MACARONS

Ladurée

3060 M st NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MACARON GOLD$2.80
More about Ladurée
Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Vanilla Macaron$7.99
The supreme French delicacy, the gourmet version: two shells meringue with a generous diameter filled with vanilla cream.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Coupe

3415 11th Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Macarons 🌸$5.00
Two Cherry Macarons with Sakura Sencha Green Tea Buttercream Filling
More about The Coupe

