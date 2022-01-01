Macarons in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve macarons
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Large Chocolate Macaron
|$7.99
Our know-how for gourmets: two shells meringue with a generous diameter filled with a rich chocolate ganache.
Bistro Du Jour
99 District Square SW, Wasington
|Macaron Au Foie
|$3.00
Raspberry Macaroon, Savory Chicken Liver Mousse, Fig Jam
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
555 13th Street, Washington
|Large Chocolate Macaron
|$7.99
Our know-how for gourmets: two shells meringue with a generous diameter filled with a rich chocolate ganache.
|Large Vanilla Macaron
|$7.99
The supreme French delicacy, the gourmet version: two shells meringue with a generous diameter filled with vanilla cream.
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
2459 18th Street NW, Washington
|Macarons
|$5.95
Cherry Macarons with Sencha Green Tea Buttercream Filling
SEAFOOD • MACARONS
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Large Chocolate Macaron
|$7.99
Our know-how for gourmets: two shells meringue with a generous diameter filled with a rich chocolate ganache.
|Large Vanilla Macaron
|$7.99
The supreme French delicacy, the gourmet version: two shells meringue with a generous diameter filled with vanilla cream.
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Large Vanilla Macaron
|$7.99
The supreme French delicacy, the gourmet version: two shells meringue with a generous diameter filled with vanilla cream.