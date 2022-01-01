Mango lassi in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve mango lassi
More about Bindaas Bowls and Rolls
Bindaas Bowls and Rolls
415 7th Street Northwest, Washington
|Mango Lassi
|$5.00
More about RASA
SALADS
RASA
485 K Street NW, Washington
|Mango Lassi Soft Serve
|$4.50
homemade mango lassi soft serve
[vegan]
|Mango Lassi
|$5.00
homemade refreshing mango yogurt smoothie
[gf]
More about Butter Chicken Company
CHICKEN
Butter Chicken Company
500 H St NE, Washington
|Mango Lassi
|$4.00
More about RASA
CURRY
RASA
1247 First St SE, Washington
|Mango Lassi
|$5.00
homemade refreshing mango yogurt smoothie
[gf]
More about Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
2459 18th Street NW, Washington
|Mango Lassi
Greek Yogurt, Mango, Whole Milk and Honey (V)
More about The Coupe
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Coupe
3415 11th Street NW, Washington
|Mango Lassi
Greek Yogurt, Mango, Whole Milk and Honey (V)
More about Naanwise Indian Cuisine
Naanwise Indian Cuisine
2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC
|Mango Lassi
|$5.00
Fresh churned yogurt drink with mangoes.