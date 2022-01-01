Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango sticky rice in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve mango sticky rice

Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Mango and Sticky Rice$7.00
Coconut cream sauce and toasted sesame seeds
More about Bangkok Joe's
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango w/ Sticky Rice$9.00
More about Banana Leaves
Item pic

 

Baan Siam

425 Eye St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Mango & Sticky Rice (Seasonal)$10.00
Mango, sticky rice,
coconut milk,
sugar, salt. (GF)
More about Baan Siam
Item pic

 

Doi Moi

1800 14th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango and Sticky Rice$9.50
Warm sticky rice, butterfly-pea flower sauce, fresh mango, toasted coconut
More about Doi Moi

