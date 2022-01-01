Margherita pizza in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve margherita pizza
More about Piccolina
Piccolina
963 Palmer Alley NW, Washington
|Diavola Pizza
|$15.00
spicy soppressata, tomato, basil, fiore di latte mozzarella
|Bomboloni
|$3.50
Brioche doughnut with cinnamon sugar and vanilla pastry cream filling
|Porchetta Panuzzo
|$14.00
roasted and shaved suckling pig, mustard greens, grilled onion, salsa verde & provolone on wood-fired flatbread
More about Mozzeria DC
Mozzeria DC
1300 H St NE STE A, Washington
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
Fresh Mozzarella, grana padano, pomodoro, basil, and EVOO. Vegetarian.
|H Street Meatball Pizza
|$18.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, grana padano, angus beef meatballs, herbed ricotta, roasted red pepper, basil
|Wings
|$8.00
Wood-fired chicken wings coated in mild buffalo sauce with choice of either blue cheese or ranch.
More about RedRocks
PIZZA
RedRocks
1036 Park Rd, Washington
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan, classic caesar dressing.
|Six Shooter Pizza
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade fennel sausage, kalamata olives, red onion.
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Knots of our housemade pizza dough, baked in the oven, dusted with parmesan and served with marinara.
More about Lupo Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA
Lupo Pizzeria
1908 14th Street NW, Washington
|Classica
|$14.00
Rocket Salad, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Parmigiano Reggiano, Aceto Balsamico.
|Lupo Osteria Pizza
|$21.00
Mozzarella, goat cheese, figs, arugula, smoked ham, balsamic glaze.
|Carciofi
|$12.00
Classic Lupo's fried artichokes with green bagna cauda.
More about Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
465 K Street NW, Washington DC
|Chicken Parm
|$25.00
San Marzano tomato, basil & mozzarella, served with broccoli
|Spaghetti "AOP"
|$18.00
olive oil & garlic in a spicy tomato sauce
|Garlic Bread
|$8.00
Spicy Tomato Sauce