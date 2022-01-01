Margherita pizza in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Piccolina image

 

Piccolina

963 Palmer Alley NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Diavola Pizza$15.00
spicy soppressata, tomato, basil, fiore di latte mozzarella
Bomboloni$3.50
Brioche doughnut with cinnamon sugar and vanilla pastry cream filling
Porchetta Panuzzo$14.00
roasted and shaved suckling pig, mustard greens, grilled onion, salsa verde & provolone on wood-fired flatbread
More about Piccolina
Mozzeria DC image

 

Mozzeria DC

1300 H St NE STE A, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$15.00
Fresh Mozzarella, grana padano, pomodoro, basil, and EVOO. Vegetarian.
H Street Meatball Pizza$18.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, grana padano, angus beef meatballs, herbed ricotta, roasted red pepper, basil
Wings$8.00
Wood-fired chicken wings coated in mild buffalo sauce with choice of either blue cheese or ranch.
More about Mozzeria DC
RedRocks image

PIZZA

RedRocks

1036 Park Rd, Washington

Avg 4.4 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan, classic caesar dressing.
Six Shooter Pizza$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade fennel sausage, kalamata olives, red onion.
Garlic Knots$6.00
Knots of our housemade pizza dough, baked in the oven, dusted with parmesan and served with marinara.
More about RedRocks
Lupo Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA

Lupo Pizzeria

1908 14th Street NW, Washington

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Classica$14.00
Rocket Salad, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Parmigiano Reggiano, Aceto Balsamico.
Lupo Osteria Pizza$21.00
Mozzarella, goat cheese, figs, arugula, smoked ham, balsamic glaze.
Carciofi$12.00
Classic Lupo's fried artichokes with green bagna cauda.
More about Lupo Pizzeria
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar image

 

Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar

465 K Street NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parm$25.00
San Marzano tomato, basil & mozzarella, served with broccoli
Spaghetti "AOP"$18.00
olive oil & garlic in a spicy tomato sauce
Garlic Bread$8.00
Spicy Tomato Sauce
More about Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
Margherita Pizza image

 

Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO

711 Kennedy St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$14.99
Red Sauce • Sliced Mozzarella • Basil
More about Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO

