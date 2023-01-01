Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meat pies in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve meat pies

Item pic

 

Slice & Pie

2221 14th St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meat Lovers Pie$30.00
california tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, bacon
More about Slice & Pie
Item pic

 

Ambar - Capitol Hill - 523 8th St SE

523 8th St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TG-Meat Pie$16.99
Stuffed phyllo dough with ground beef, baked untill golden brown and served with our homemade lemon garlic sauce
More about Ambar - Capitol Hill - 523 8th St SE
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Martha Dear

3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement, Washington

Avg 4 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Phyllo Meat Pie$15.00
A Cyprus inspired meat pie with phyllo crust. Farm beef with dates, kefalograviera, cinnamon, and cumin in between layers of crispy phyllo. Finished with sesame. Served with herbed yogurt. Contains red meat, cumin, coriander, cinnamon, dairy, and gluten.
More about Martha Dear

