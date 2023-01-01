Meat pies in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve meat pies
More about Slice & Pie
Slice & Pie
2221 14th St NW, Washington
|Meat Lovers Pie
|$30.00
california tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, bacon
More about Ambar - Capitol Hill - 523 8th St SE
Ambar - Capitol Hill - 523 8th St SE
523 8th St SE, Washington
|TG-Meat Pie
|$16.99
Stuffed phyllo dough with ground beef, baked untill golden brown and served with our homemade lemon garlic sauce
More about Martha Dear
PIZZA
Martha Dear
3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement, Washington
|Phyllo Meat Pie
|$15.00
A Cyprus inspired meat pie with phyllo crust. Farm beef with dates, kefalograviera, cinnamon, and cumin in between layers of crispy phyllo. Finished with sesame. Served with herbed yogurt. Contains red meat, cumin, coriander, cinnamon, dairy, and gluten.