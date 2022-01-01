Meatball subs in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about Hawk 'n' Dove
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Meatball Sub
|$18.00
Pork & beef meatballs with marinara, mozzarella,
amoroso roll
More about Mamma Lucia
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Meatball Parmigiana Sub
|$13.00
More about Capo Deli
Capo Deli
715A Florida Ave, NW, Washington
|Meatball Parmigiana Sub- Small
|$12.00
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
|Meatball Parmigiana Sub- Large
|$15.00
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
More about Capo Deli Western Market
Capo Deli Western Market
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington
|Meatball Parmigiana Sub- Large
|$15.00
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
|Meatball Parmigiana Sub- Small
|$12.00
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
More about RedRocks
PIZZA
RedRocks
1036 Park Rd, Washington
|Meatball Sub
|$14.00
Classic meatball sub topped with roasted red peppers and melty fontina cheese.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Meatball Sub
|$6.50
Provolone, marinara, caramelized onion,
french baguette.
More about Slice & Pie
Slice & Pie
2221 14th St NW, Washington
|Sandwich Meatball
|$12.00
meatballs, tomato sauce, pecorino, provolone, basil