Meatball subs in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve meatball subs

Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatball Sub$18.00
Pork & beef meatballs with marinara, mozzarella,
amoroso roll
More about Hawk 'n' Dove
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Parmigiana Sub$13.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Capo Deli image

 

Capo Deli

715A Florida Ave, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Parmigiana Sub- Small$12.00
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
Meatball Parmigiana Sub- Large$15.00
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
More about Capo Deli
Capo Deli Western Market image

 

Capo Deli Western Market

2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Parmigiana Sub- Large$15.00
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
Meatball Parmigiana Sub- Small$12.00
with marinara sauce, shredded mozarella, picorino romano cheese
More about Capo Deli Western Market
RedRocks image

PIZZA

RedRocks

1036 Park Rd, Washington

Avg 4.4 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Sub$14.00
Classic meatball sub topped with roasted red peppers and melty fontina cheese.
More about RedRocks
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Sub$6.50
Provolone, marinara, caramelized onion,
french baguette.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Item pic

 

Slice & Pie

2221 14th St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sandwich Meatball$12.00
meatballs, tomato sauce, pecorino, provolone, basil
More about Slice & Pie
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky Fingers Diner

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Impossible Meatball Sub$16.00
Impossible Meatball recipe, Daiya Mozzarella and marinara on a fresh baguette
More about Sticky Fingers Diner

