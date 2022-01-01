Mediterranean salad in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Farro Salad$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
Lupo Verde Osteria image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lupo Verde Osteria

4814 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$17.00
ChickPeas, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions, Salami, Asparagus, Mizuna, Italian Vinaigrette,
More about Lupo Verde Osteria
Tatte Bakery image

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Farro Salad$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Tatte Bakery | West End image

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Farro Salad$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Consumer pic

 

Tatte Bakery | City Center

1090 I Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Farro Salad$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | City Center
Dupont Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Dupont Italian Kitchen

1637 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad$10.00
More about Dupont Italian Kitchen

