Mediterranean salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Mediterranean Farro Salad
|$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lupo Verde Osteria
4814 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington
|Mediterranean Salad
|$17.00
ChickPeas, Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions, Salami, Asparagus, Mizuna, Italian Vinaigrette,
