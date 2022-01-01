Miso soup in Washington

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN

Aloha Poke Co.

50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4 (301 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.99
More about Aloha Poke Co.
MISO SOUP image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Taro

1503 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (10139 reviews)
Takeout
MISO SOUP$6.00
veggies change daily / gluten (miso paste)
More about Sushi Taro
Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Onion image

 

Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar

1926 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Onion$8.00
Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Onion
More about Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
Banana Leaves image

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Miso Soup$4.50
Bean paste broth with tofu, seaweed and scallion.
More about Banana Leaves
Khin Sushi image

 

Khin Sushi

202 M St SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hawaiian Roll$10.99
Crab, Salmon, Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Garlic Sauce, Siracha, Crispy Crunchies
Red Snapper$1.90
2 pieces minimum
Salmon$1.90
2 pieces minimum
More about Khin Sushi
Poke Papa image

 

Poke Papa

1919 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$1.99
More about Poke Papa
Miso Soup image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE

Aloha Poke Co.

1333 19th St NW, Washington D.C

Avg 3.8 (153 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.99
More about Aloha Poke Co.
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar image

 

Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar

465 K Street NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parm$25.00
San Marzano tomato, basil & mozzarella, served with broccoli
Spaghetti "AOP"$18.00
olive oil & garlic in a spicy tomato sauce
Garlic Bread$8.00
Spicy Tomato Sauce
More about Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
Ama Ami image

 

Ama Ami

703 Edgewood St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TOKUJO$40.00
Premium "Chef's Choice" of Seasonal and Imported ingredients from Japan over sushi rice. Because it is based off of availability and freshness, it will look different each time you order!
Comes with Nori, Ginger, Wasabi.
*May contain soy sauce braised shiitake mushrooms and other fresh or pickled vegetables.
SALMON$27.00
6 generous slices of New Zealand King Salmon (Konbujime Kelp cured), House Marinated Shoyu Ikura, and Lomi Tomato (Hawai'i side dish: tomato sweet onion relish) over sushi rice.
Comes with Nori, Ginger, Wasabi
*IKURA/SALMON ROE IS NOT GLUTEN FREE*
*May contain soy braised shiitake mushrooms and other fresh or pickled vegetables.
BARA$30.00
Fresh and Light. Seasonal seafood scattered beautifully over sushi rice. Great for beginners with a medium-small appetite who enjoy the classics but want to be pleasantly surprised with a few adventurous flavors.
Comes with Nori, Ginger, Wasabi
*May contain soy braised shiitake mushrooms and other fresh or pickled vegetables.
More about Ama Ami
Sushi Hachi image

 

Sushi Hachi

735 8th St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sushi Platter--EDAMAME, today's miso soup, snapper miso ceviche, 3 piece nigiri (tuna, kanpachi, salmon), 4 piece yellowtail cilantro roll$28.00
More about Sushi Hachi
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Umi Japanese Cuisine

2625 Connecticut Ave nw 2nd FL, Washington

Avg 4 (523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Soup$3.25
Cucumber Roll$5.75
Agedashi Tofu$6.95
More about Umi Japanese Cuisine

