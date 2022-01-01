Mozzarella sticks in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
More about Church Hall
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Church Hall
1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
More about Stan's Restaurant
Stan's Restaurant
1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC
|Potato Skin
|$12.95
served with cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$11.95
served with Marinara Sauce
|Stan's Famous Hamburger (Copy)
|$13.95
1/2lb freshly ground beef, grilled and served with french fries