Mussels in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve mussels

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Eleanor DC

100 Florida Ave NE, Washington DC

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Mussels$15.00
Tomato or White Wine, with fries
More about The Eleanor DC
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
APP - Mussels$14.00
More about Mamma Lucia
KitchenCray - DC

1301 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mussels$17.00
Steamed mussels tossed in a garlic tomato cream sauce with bacon, sausage, spinach, and cilantro. Served with toasted brioche bread.
More about KitchenCray - DC
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lupo Verde Osteria

4814 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mussels$18.00
More about Lupo Verde Osteria
Gatsby

1201 Half Street SE, Washington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
WEDNESDAY - Mussels$23.00
More about Gatsby
Moruss Seafood and Crab House

2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
12 pcs Side Mussel$11.99
12pcs of fresh sea mussels sautéed in our house garlic butter sauce
More about Moruss Seafood and Crab House
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Dupont Italian Kitchen

1637 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)
Takeout
Linguini Mussels CS$18.00
Mussels In White Wine Sauce$13.00
More about Dupont Italian Kitchen
THE CREOLE ON 14TH

3345 14th street nw, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Mussels$16.00
Fresh Steamed Mussels cooked with White Wine in a Creole Seafood Broth
More about THE CREOLE ON 14TH

