Mussels in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve mussels
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Eleanor DC
100 Florida Ave NE, Washington DC
|Roasted Mussels
|$15.00
Tomato or White Wine, with fries
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|APP - Mussels
|$14.00
KitchenCray - DC
1301 H St. NE, Washington
|Mussels
|$17.00
Steamed mussels tossed in a garlic tomato cream sauce with bacon, sausage, spinach, and cilantro. Served with toasted brioche bread.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lupo Verde Osteria
4814 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington
|Mussels
|$18.00
Moruss Seafood and Crab House
2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington
|12 pcs Side Mussel
|$11.99
12pcs of fresh sea mussels sautéed in our house garlic butter sauce
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th St NW, Washington
|Linguini Mussels CS
|$18.00
|Mussels In White Wine Sauce
|$13.00