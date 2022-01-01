Nachos in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve nachos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Madhatter
1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
|Tacos
|$8.00
Two soft corn tortilla tacos topped with pico, lettuce, and cheese. Choice of protein
|Garlic Dipping Bread
|$8.00
Crispy garlic bread topped with melted mozzerella cheese and marinara dipping sauce
Chaia
3207 Grace St NW, Washington
|Sweet Potato Nachos
|$9.00
black beans, cheese, arugula pepita salsa, cilantro-lime jalapeños and pickled red onions
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoney's on P
1433 P St NW, Washington
|Veggie Nachos
|$15.00
Commonwealth Cantina
3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington
|Nachos
|$12.00
Corn chips covered in queso, beans, pico, sour cream and guacamole and choice of meat
ALERO RESTAURANT
1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington
|Nacho Platter
|$9.99
Corn tortillas chips, refried beans, Jack cheese & jalapeños. Guacamole & sour cream on the side. With your choice of protein.