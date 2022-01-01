Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle bowls in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve noodle bowls

Chloe image

 

Chloe

1331 4th Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Pork Noodle Bowl$10.00
rice noodles, pickles, cucumbers, greens, roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, fragrant herbs
More about Chloe
Banner pic

 

As You Are.

500 8th Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Noodle Bowl$15.00
Rice noodles, baby bok choy, mushrooms, sprouts, thai basil. Served with lemongrass/coconut milk/red curry sauce
More about As You Are.
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L Peanut Noodles Bowl$11.95
Rice Vermicelli, chicken and bok choy with spicy potato curry and peanut sauce.
More about Banana Leaves
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Japchae (Noodle Bowl)$11.15
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

