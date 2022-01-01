Noodle bowls in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve noodle bowls
More about Chloe
Chloe
1331 4th Street SE, Washington
|BBQ Pork Noodle Bowl
|$10.00
rice noodles, pickles, cucumbers, greens, roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, fragrant herbs
More about As You Are.
As You Are.
500 8th Street SE, Washington
|Thai Noodle Bowl
|$15.00
Rice noodles, baby bok choy, mushrooms, sprouts, thai basil. Served with lemongrass/coconut milk/red curry sauce
More about Banana Leaves
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|L Peanut Noodles Bowl
|$11.95
Rice Vermicelli, chicken and bok choy with spicy potato curry and peanut sauce.