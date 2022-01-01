Noodle soup in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$11.95
|Szechuan Noodle Soup
|$13.95
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$11.95
More about Bangkok Joe's
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Pho Noodles Soup
|$9.99
Beef sirloin with thin rice noodles in a rich broth with onion, basil, bean sprouts, fried garlic and scallions.
|Pho Noodle Soup
|$16.00
Beef sirloin and meatballs with rice noodles in a rich broth with onion, basil, bean sprouts, fried garlic, and scallions
|Bamee Wonton Noodle Soup
|$16.00
Minced chicken, wonton dumplings, fresh wonton noodles, bean sprouts with chicken consommé, fried garlic and scallions
More about Mr.Chens
Mr.Chens
3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington
|Pork Lo-Mein Noodle Soup
|$15.88
|Wonton Ramen Noodle Soup
|$15.88
|Chicken Rice Noodle Soup
|$15.88
More about Banana Leaves
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|Malaysia Wonton Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Thin egg noodles,chicken wonton, bok choy and onions served in clear chicken broth
|Makmak Spicy Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Spicy lemongrass soup with coconut milk, cucumber, lime, scallion, cilantro served with crispy noodle and choice of meat or vegetables.
|Danzai Noodle Soup
|$14.95
Egg noodle, slow braised pork belly cubes, braised egg, 1pc jumbo shrimp, bok choy, bean sprout, cilantro, onion in chicken broth.
More about Baan Siam
Baan Siam
425 Eye St NW, Washington
|Floating Market Noodle Soup
|$18.00
Sliced flank steak, rice noodles,
scallions, cilantro,
bean sprouts, pork blood,
spiced broth. Spicy, (GF)
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup w/Roasted Pork & Ground Chicken
|$17.00
Rice noodles, roasted pork,
ground chicken, bean
sprouts, scallions, cilantro,
lime juice, garlic, chili
pepper, ground peanuts. Medium spicy (also available with tofu), (GF)
|Seasoned Noodle Soup Broth
|$5.00
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Just what the Doctor ordered. Hearty Chicken Noodle Soup with Shredded Chicken, Carrots, Onion, Celery, and Elbow Noodles.
More about Bread Furst
Bread Furst
4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Hearty with egg noodles.
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
120 M St SE, Washington
|Small Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.99
|Large Chicken Noodle Soup
|$9.99
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
1718 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Large Chicken Noodle Soup
|$9.99
|Small Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.99
More about Unconventional Diner
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Unconventional Diner
1207 9th Street NW, Washington
|CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
|$16.00
Matzo Balls | Egg Pasta | Mushrooms (df)