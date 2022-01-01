Noodle soup in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Great Wall Szechuan House image

 

Great Wall Szechuan House

1527 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Noodle Soup$11.95
Szechuan Noodle Soup$13.95
Chicken Noodle Soup$11.95
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Pho Noodles Soup$9.99
Beef sirloin with thin rice noodles in a rich broth with onion, basil, bean sprouts, fried garlic and scallions.
Pho Noodle Soup$16.00
Beef sirloin and meatballs with rice noodles in a rich broth with onion, basil, bean sprouts, fried garlic, and scallions
Bamee Wonton Noodle Soup$16.00
Minced chicken, wonton dumplings, fresh wonton noodles, bean sprouts with chicken consommé, fried garlic and scallions
More about Bangkok Joe's
Mr.Chens image

 

Mr.Chens

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Lo-Mein Noodle Soup$15.88
Wonton Ramen Noodle Soup$15.88
Chicken Rice Noodle Soup$15.88
More about Mr.Chens
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Malaysia Wonton Noodle Soup$12.95
Thin egg noodles,chicken wonton, bok choy and onions served in clear chicken broth
Makmak Spicy Noodle Soup$13.95
Spicy lemongrass soup with coconut milk, cucumber, lime, scallion, cilantro served with crispy noodle and choice of meat or vegetables.
Danzai Noodle Soup$14.95
Egg noodle, slow braised pork belly cubes, braised egg, 1pc jumbo shrimp, bok choy, bean sprout, cilantro, onion in chicken broth.
More about Banana Leaves
Item pic

 

Baan Siam

425 Eye St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Floating Market Noodle Soup$18.00
Sliced flank steak, rice noodles,
scallions, cilantro,
bean sprouts, pork blood,
spiced broth. Spicy, (GF)
Tom Yum Noodle Soup w/Roasted Pork & Ground Chicken$17.00
Rice noodles, roasted pork,
ground chicken, bean
sprouts, scallions, cilantro,
lime juice, garlic, chili
pepper, ground peanuts. Medium spicy (also available with tofu), (GF)
Seasoned Noodle Soup Broth$5.00
More about Baan Siam
Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$12.00
Just what the Doctor ordered. Hearty Chicken Noodle Soup with Shredded Chicken, Carrots, Onion, Celery, and Elbow Noodles.
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Item pic

 

Bread Furst

4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2347 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Hearty with egg noodles.
More about Bread Furst
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

120 M St SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Small Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
Large Chicken Noodle Soup$9.99
More about Bethesda Bagels
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1718 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chicken Noodle Soup$9.99
Small Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
More about Bethesda Bagels
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Unconventional Diner

1207 9th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3689 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP$16.00
Matzo Balls | Egg Pasta | Mushrooms (df)
More about Unconventional Diner
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Noodle Soup$12.00
Just what the Doctor ordered. Hearty Chicken Noodle Soup with Shredded Chicken, Carrots, Onion, Celery, and Elbow Noodles.
More about Bakers Daughter

