Octopus in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve octopus

Reveler's Hour image

PASTA • TAPAS

Reveler's Hour

1775 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington

Avg 5 (1222 reviews)
Takeout
eggplant parmesan arancini$14.00
eggplant parmesan arancini with smoked mozzarella
blue hubbard squash anolini$26.00
brown butter, toasted hazelnuts and crispy sage
short rib peposo ravioli$27.00
red wine, braised celery and black pepper breadcrumbs
More about Reveler's Hour
Charred Octopus image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Residents Cafe & Bar

1306 18th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Charred Octopus$26.00
Red Chermoula | Crispy Potatoes | Pickled Fresno | Tomato Escabeche | Garlic Aioli
More about Residents Cafe & Bar
Maiz64 image

 

Maiz64

1324 14th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Broccoli Tacos (2)$14.00
Broccoli, black mole & cashews
Esquites$16.00
Heirloom mexican corn, epazote broth, spicy mayo & queso cotija
Barbacoa Tacos (2)$16.00
Lamb, avocado puree, cabbage, red onion & cilantro
More about Maiz64

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Clam Chowder

Pupusa

Samosa

Garlic Bread

Stew

Waffles

Curry Chicken

Eggplant Parm

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston