Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paneer tikka in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve paneer tikka

Naanwise Indian Cuisine image

 

Naanwise Indian Cuisine

2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Paneer Tikka Shaslik$10.00
[Gluten Free] Homemade Cheese, ginger, garlic, hung yogurt, bell pepper, tomatoes and onion.
Paneer Tikka Masala$15.00
[Gluten free] Cubes of homemade cheese cooked in onion, ginger, spices and creamy sauce.
More about Naanwise Indian Cuisine
Bombay Street Food image

CURRY

Bombay Street Food

1413 Park Road, Washington

Avg 4.7 (2351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Paneer tikka masala$16.00
More about Bombay Street Food
Restaurant banner

 

Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan

1915, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Paneer Tikka Masala$16.00
More about Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan
Restaurant banner

 

Daru

1451 Maryland Avenue NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Paneer Pesto Tikka$16.00
Basil, Green Apple, Honey
More about Daru

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Shrimp Salad

Reuben

Suadero

Blt Sandwiches

Karaage

Fish Curry

Hot Chocolate

Turkey Clubs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston