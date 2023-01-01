Pasta salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve pasta salad
More about Little Food Studio
Little Food Studio
849 Upshur Street NW, Washington
|Tortellini Pesto Pasta Side Salad
|$6.00
Ricotta Tortellini, Pesto, Pickled Red Onion, Confit Tomato, Arugula, Pecorino, Focaccia Bread Crumbs
More about Jetties - Foxhall
Jetties - Foxhall
1609 Foxhall Road Northwest, Washington
|LARGE FUSILLI PASTA SALAD
|$8.00
pepperoncini, black olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, scallions, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, salami, parmesan, feta, and cheddar, red wine oregano vinaigrette, fresh herbs
More about Baker's Daughter at The Eaton
Baker's Daughter at The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Kale Pasta Salad
|$5.00
Pasta Salad with Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Celery, Garlic & a homemade White Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Sticky Fingers Diner
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Sticky Fingers Diner
406 H Street NE, Washington
|Pasta Salad
|$0.00
Penne Pasta with Red Onion, Carrot, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Parsley, Cherry Tomatoes with Balsamic Dressing
More about Bakers Daughter - Ivy City
SANDWICHES
Bakers Daughter - Ivy City
1402 Okie St NE, Washington
|Kale Pasta Salad
|$5.00
Pasta Salad with Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Celery, Garlic & a homemade White Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Jetties - Macomb
Jetties - Macomb
3708 Macomb Street Northwest, Washington
|SMALL FUSILLI PASTA SALAD
|$5.00
pepperoncini, black olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, scallions, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, salami, parmesan, feta, and cheddar, red wine oregano vinaigrette, fresh herbs