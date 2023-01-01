Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve pasta salad

Little Food Studio image

 

Little Food Studio

849 Upshur Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tortellini Pesto Pasta Side Salad$6.00
Ricotta Tortellini, Pesto, Pickled Red Onion, Confit Tomato, Arugula, Pecorino, Focaccia Bread Crumbs
More about Little Food Studio
Consumer pic

 

Jetties - Foxhall

1609 Foxhall Road Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LARGE FUSILLI PASTA SALAD$8.00
pepperoncini, black olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, scallions, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, salami, parmesan, feta, and cheddar, red wine oregano vinaigrette, fresh herbs
More about Jetties - Foxhall
Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter at The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Pasta Salad$5.00
Pasta Salad with Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Celery, Garlic & a homemade White Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Baker's Daughter at The Eaton
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky Fingers Diner

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pasta Salad$0.00
Penne Pasta with Red Onion, Carrot, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Parsley, Cherry Tomatoes with Balsamic Dressing
More about Sticky Fingers Diner
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter - Ivy City

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Pasta Salad$5.00
Pasta Salad with Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Celery, Garlic & a homemade White Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Bakers Daughter - Ivy City
Consumer pic

 

Jetties - Macomb

3708 Macomb Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SMALL FUSILLI PASTA SALAD$5.00
pepperoncini, black olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, scallions, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, salami, parmesan, feta, and cheddar, red wine oregano vinaigrette, fresh herbs
More about Jetties - Macomb

