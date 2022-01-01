Pastelito in Washington
Colada Shop
10 Pearl St SW, Washington
|Sweet Cream Pastelito
sweet cream cheese-filled caribbean-style pastry
|Guava & Cheese Pastelito
guava and cheese-filled caribbean-style pastry
|Guava Pastelito
guava-filled caribbean-style pastry
La Casita Pupuseria
1280 4th St. NE, Washington DC
|Pastelitos Beyond Beef
|$8.25
2 turnovers stuffed w/ ground beyond beef, potato, carrots served w/ curtido & red salsa.