Pastelito in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve pastelito

SALADS

Colada Shop

10 Pearl St SW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Cream Pastelito
sweet cream cheese-filled caribbean-style pastry
Guava & Cheese Pastelito
guava and cheese-filled caribbean-style pastry
Guava Pastelito
guava-filled caribbean-style pastry
More about Colada Shop
La Casita Pupuseria

1280 4th St. NE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pastelitos Beyond Beef$8.25
2 turnovers stuffed w/ ground beyond beef, potato, carrots served w/ curtido & red salsa.
More about La Casita Pupuseria
Colada Shop

1405 T STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Guava & Cheese Pastelito
guava and cheese-filled caribbean-style pastry
Guava Pastelito
guava-filled caribbean-style pastry
Picadillo (beef) Pastelito
beef-filled caribbean-style pastry
More about Colada Shop

