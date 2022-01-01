Pastries in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve pastries
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Pastry Basket
|$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Almonds)
More about Confetti Play Cafe
Confetti Play Cafe
4545 42nd St NW #109, Washington
|Chocolate cream pastry
|$4.25
More about Bistro Du Jour
Bistro Du Jour
99 District Square SW, Wasington
|MZD Pastry Basket
|$17.00
Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, Banana Bread, Cream Scone
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Pastry Basket
|$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Almonds)
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Pastry Basket
|$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Almonds)
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Pastry Basket
|$22.00
2 x Raspberry Crumble Bar
1 x Banana Bread
1 x Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake
1 x Corn Muffin with Cranberries
2 x Butter Croissant
Whipped Butter & Seasonal Preserves
More about Ladurée
SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY • MACARONS
Ladurée
3060 M st NW, Washington
|PETITE GOURMANDE (6 PASTRIES)
|$50.00
A golden tray with an assortment of 6 pastries.
|FAMILLE GOURMANDE (12 PASTRIES)
|$100.00
A golden tray with an assortment of 12 pastries.
More about Fiola Mare
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Fiola Mare
3100 K street NW, Washington
|Chef Claudia's Pastry & Bread Basket
|$15.00
Focaccia, Cranberry Muffin, Plain Croissant, Pain au Chocolate, Cinnamon Spiralle, Bonne Mamman Fruit Preserves
More about Bistro Cacao
SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Bistro Cacao
316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Pastries
|$8.00
Chef’s Selection Pastries