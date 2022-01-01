Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve pastries

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pastry Basket$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Almonds)
Main pic

 

Highlands 1,LLC

4706 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Pastry$3.00
Confetti Play Cafe image

 

Confetti Play Cafe

4545 42nd St NW #109, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate cream pastry$4.25
Bistro Du Jour image

 

Bistro Du Jour

99 District Square SW, Wasington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
MZD Pastry Basket$17.00
Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, Banana Bread, Cream Scone
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pastry Basket$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Almonds)
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pastry Basket$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Almonds)
Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pastry Basket$22.00
2 x Raspberry Crumble Bar
1 x Banana Bread
1 x Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake
1 x Corn Muffin with Cranberries
2 x Butter Croissant
Whipped Butter & Seasonal Preserves
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY • MACARONS

Ladurée

3060 M st NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PETITE GOURMANDE (6 PASTRIES)$50.00
A golden tray with an assortment of 6 pastries.
FAMILLE GOURMANDE (12 PASTRIES)$100.00
A golden tray with an assortment of 12 pastries.
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Fiola Mare

3100 K street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Claudia's Pastry & Bread Basket$15.00
Focaccia, Cranberry Muffin, Plain Croissant, Pain au Chocolate, Cinnamon Spiralle, Bonne Mamman Fruit Preserves
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Bistro Cacao

316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (5304 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pastries$8.00
Chef’s Selection Pastries
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pastry Basket$22.00
2 x Raspberry Crumble Bar
1 x Banana Bread
1 x Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake
1 x Corn Muffin with Cranberries
2 x Butter Croissant
