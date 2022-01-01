Pear salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve pear salad
More about Po Boy Jim - H Street
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Po Boy Jim - H Street
709 H St NE, Washington
|Pear Walnut Salad
|$10.00
A vibrant salad of fresh greens that is elevated with the bold aroma and flavors of charred pear slices, toasted walnuts and rich bleu cheese.
More about His & Hers DC
His & Hers DC
2214 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington
|Pecan & Pear Salad
|$12.00
Mixed green, pecans, blue cheese crumbles, anjou pear, dried cranberries, with honey balsamic dressing