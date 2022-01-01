Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pear salad in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve pear salad

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Po Boy Jim - H Street

709 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4 (2782 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pear Walnut Salad$10.00
A vibrant salad of fresh greens that is elevated with the bold aroma and flavors of charred pear slices, toasted walnuts and rich bleu cheese.
More about Po Boy Jim - H Street
His & Hers DC

2214 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pecan & Pear Salad$12.00
Mixed green, pecans, blue cheese crumbles, anjou pear, dried cranberries, with honey balsamic dressing
More about His & Hers DC
D Light Cafe - 2475 18th St. NW

2475 18th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pear, Burrata and Nuts Salad$14.50
More about D Light Cafe - 2475 18th St. NW

