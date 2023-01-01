Pepper steaks in Washington
The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE
1206 H Street NE, Washington
|Mushroom Pepper Sauce Steak
|$25.00
6oz petite filet served with roast asparagus & mashed potatoes topped with mushroom pepper sauce
Tabla
3227 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Steak & Pepper Ajaruli
|$16.00
ajaruli-style khachapuri with georgian-spiced beef and grilled red peppers
W&C Dining
680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington
|Chinese Pepper Steak or Teriyaki Chicken
|$10.20