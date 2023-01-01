Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto pizza in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve pesto pizza

Item pic

 

Mozzeria DC

1300 H St NE STE A, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pesto$16.00
in-house basil & spinach pesto, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, red onion
Available as a vegan option w/ VioLife dairy-free and nut-free cheese!
More about Mozzeria DC
RedRocks image

PIZZA

RedRocks - Columbia Heights

1036 Park Rd, Washington

Avg 4.4 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pesto Pizza$17.00
Basil-pesto, mozzarella di bufala, cherry tomatoes.
More about RedRocks - Columbia Heights
Item pic

 

Brightwood Pizza by ANXO

711 Kennedy St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Pizza$18.99
Shredded Mozzarella, Provolone, Basil Pesto*, Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes
*Pine Nut Allergy
More about Brightwood Pizza by ANXO
Item pic

PIZZA • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

The Roost- - Shelter

1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
20" PESTO VEGGIE PIZZA$28.00
Cashew Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Roasted Mushrooms, Onion & Spinach
16" PESTO VEGGIE PIZZA$23.00
Cashew Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Roasted Mushrooms, Onion & Spinach
More about The Roost- - Shelter
Item pic

 

2121 K Street - HomeSlyce - DC

2121 K St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pesto Pizza$0.00
*Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken
breast, roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives & feta cheese
More about 2121 K Street - HomeSlyce - DC

