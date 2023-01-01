Pesto pizza in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve pesto pizza
Mozzeria DC
1300 H St NE STE A, Washington
|Pesto
|$16.00
in-house basil & spinach pesto, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, red onion
Available as a vegan option w/ VioLife dairy-free and nut-free cheese!
PIZZA
RedRocks - Columbia Heights
1036 Park Rd, Washington
|Pesto Pizza
|$17.00
Basil-pesto, mozzarella di bufala, cherry tomatoes.
Brightwood Pizza by ANXO
711 Kennedy St NW, Washington
|Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$18.99
Shredded Mozzarella, Provolone, Basil Pesto*, Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes
*Pine Nut Allergy
PIZZA • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS
The Roost- - Shelter
1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|20" PESTO VEGGIE PIZZA
|$28.00
Cashew Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Roasted Mushrooms, Onion & Spinach
|16" PESTO VEGGIE PIZZA
|$23.00
Cashew Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Roasted Mushrooms, Onion & Spinach