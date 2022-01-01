Pho in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve pho
Pho Deli
2628 11th St NW, Washington
|N10. Veggie Pho
|$11.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
|N7. Chicken Pho
|$11.00
White chicken meat served with chicken broth
|N5. Special Combo Pho
|$12.00
Rare steak, brisket, tripe, tendon, meatball served with beef broth
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Pho Noodles Soup
|$9.99
Beef sirloin with thin rice noodles in a rich broth with onion, basil, bean sprouts, fried garlic and scallions.
|Pho Noodle Soup
|$16.00
Beef sirloin and meatballs with rice noodles in a rich broth with onion, basil, bean sprouts, fried garlic, and scallions
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
Banana Blossom Bistro
1309 5th Street NE, Washington
|Plain Pho
|$11.50
Fresh rice noodles in a veggie broth packed with umami and pho aromatics. Garnished with fresh cilantro, green onions & white onions.
|Pho Gà
|$14.00
Rice noodles and tender slices of chicken in a delicate and savory chicken broth. Garnished with fried shallots and a mix of fresh chopped cilantro, scallions and white onions.
W&C Dining
680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington
|Pho Noodle Bar (gf)
|$8.95
brisket, rice vermicelli, cilantro, scallion, anise scented bone broth, fresh lime, shaved onions, sriracha hoisin
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES
Sprig and Sprout
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Build Your Own Pho Bowl (GF)
|$12.99
Choose from our Beef Bone broth where beef and bones are simmered for over 20 hours, or pick our Veggie broth, made from the incredible medicinal Burdock Root. Take out Broth is packaged cold to ensure safe transport.
|Build Your Own Pho Bowl
|$13.25
Choose from our Beef Bone broth where beef and bones are simmered for over 20 hours, or pick our Veggie broth, made from the incredible medicinal Burdock Root.
Includes basil, beansprouts, jalapenos, and limes. Cold broth is recommended to prevent delivery spills.
|Build Your Own Veg*n Pho
|$13.25
Vegan Burdock Root Broth with your choice of proteins and extra add-ons. Take out Broth is packaged cold to ensure safe transport.
Doi Moi
1800 14th Street, Washington
|Pho Dip Bánh Mì
|$15.50
Phở cooked beef slices, mayo, hoisin, served with phở dipping broth
|Beef Pho
|$17.00
Braised beef broth, shaved beef slices, phở noodles, onion, cilantro, bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeño, lime, served with house made hoisin and sriracha sauce
Prescription Chicken
1819 7th Street NW, Washington
|Pho-In-One
|$14.00
Pho with an RxTwist! Our spiced chicken broth is seasoned to perfection with fish sauce, hoisin, sriracha and lime. Served with rice noodles, chicken, scallions, and bean sprouts.
PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA
333 H Street NE, Washington
|N15. Pho Bo Kho
|$15.50
|N3. Stir Fired Pho with Garlic Rare Steak
|$15.50
|N8. Seafood Pho
|$15.00
Peeled shrimps, fish balls, imitation crab meats served with chicken broth
Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep
703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington
|Vegetable Pho (Vegan Soup)
|$10.95
Real Vegetable Broth! Not made with any animal products whatsoever!
SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave
3713 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington
|N6. Rare Steak & Brisket Pho
|$13.00
Rare steak & brisket only, served with beef broth
|N10. Veggie Pho
|$13.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
|Plain Pho
|$10.00