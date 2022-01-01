Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve pho

N10. Veggie Pho image

 

Pho Deli

2628 11th St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
N10. Veggie Pho$11.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
N7. Chicken Pho$11.00
White chicken meat served with chicken broth
N5. Special Combo Pho$12.00
Rare steak, brisket, tripe, tendon, meatball served with beef broth
More about Pho Deli
Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Pho Noodles Soup$9.99
Beef sirloin with thin rice noodles in a rich broth with onion, basil, bean sprouts, fried garlic and scallions.
Pho Noodle Soup$16.00
Beef sirloin and meatballs with rice noodles in a rich broth with onion, basil, bean sprouts, fried garlic, and scallions
More about Bangkok Joe's
Chicken Pho image

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

Banana Blossom Bistro

1309 5th Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (547 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Plain Pho$11.50
Fresh rice noodles in a veggie broth packed with umami and pho aromatics. Garnished with fresh cilantro, green onions & white onions.
Pho Gà$14.00
Rice noodles and tender slices of chicken in a delicate and savory chicken broth. Garnished with fried shallots and a mix of fresh chopped cilantro, scallions and white onions.
More about Banana Blossom Bistro
Item pic

 

W&C Dining

680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pho Noodle Bar (gf)$8.95
brisket, rice vermicelli, cilantro, scallion, anise scented bone broth, fresh lime, shaved onions, sriracha hoisin
More about W&C Dining
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

Sprig and Sprout

2317 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (8736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Own Pho Bowl (GF)$12.99
Choose from our Beef Bone broth where beef and bones are simmered for over 20 hours, or pick our Veggie broth, made from the incredible medicinal Burdock Root. Take out Broth is packaged cold to ensure safe transport.
Build Your Own Pho Bowl$13.25
Choose from our Beef Bone broth where beef and bones are simmered for over 20 hours, or pick our Veggie broth, made from the incredible medicinal Burdock Root.
Includes basil, beansprouts, jalapenos, and limes. Cold broth is recommended to prevent delivery spills.
Build Your Own Veg*n Pho$13.25
Vegan Burdock Root Broth with your choice of proteins and extra add-ons. Take out Broth is packaged cold to ensure safe transport.
More about Sprig and Sprout
Item pic

 

Doi Moi

1800 14th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pho Dip Bánh Mì$15.50
Phở cooked beef slices, mayo, hoisin, served with phở dipping broth
Beef Pho$17.00
Braised beef broth, shaved beef slices, phở noodles, onion, cilantro, bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeño, lime, served with house made hoisin and sriracha sauce
More about Doi Moi
Item pic

 

Prescription Chicken

1819 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pho-In-One$14.00
Pho with an RxTwist! Our spiced chicken broth is seasoned to perfection with fish sauce, hoisin, sriracha and lime. Served with rice noodles, chicken, scallions, and bean sprouts.
More about Prescription Chicken
Item pic

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA

333 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
Takeout
N15. Pho Bo Kho$15.50
N3. Stir Fired Pho with Garlic Rare Steak$15.50
N8. Seafood Pho$15.00
Peeled shrimps, fish balls, imitation crab meats served with chicken broth
More about Pho Viet USA
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Pho (Vegan Soup)$10.95
Real Vegetable Broth! Not made with any animal products whatsoever!
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep
N6. Rare Steak & Brisket Pho image

SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave

3713 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
N6. Rare Steak & Brisket Pho$13.00
Rare steak & brisket only, served with beef broth
N10. Veggie Pho$13.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
Plain Pho$10.00
More about Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave

