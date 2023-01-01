Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pierogies in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve pierogies

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE

1206 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Potato & Cheese Pierogis (Entree)$19.00
with sauerkraut & beef gravy
Potato & Cheese Pierogis (App)$12.00
With sauerkraut and beef gravy
More about The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE
Consumer pic

 

W&C Dining

680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pierogies OR Kielbasa and Sauerkraut$10.84
Choice of Protein, sour cream, caramelized onions, bacon, apple sauce, and potato spears.
More about W&C Dining
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky Fingers Diner

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pierogi$16.00
garlic and onion potato pierogi with sauerkraut, sour cream, sautéed seasonal greens
Nut Free
Frozen Pierogi$14.00
6 pieces
More about Sticky Fingers Diner
Item pic

 

BlueJacket

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pierogies$15.00
boursin cheese & potato stuffed served with chive cream sauce & mushroom
More about BlueJacket

