Pierogies in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve pierogies
The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE
1206 H Street NE, Washington
|Potato & Cheese Pierogis (Entree)
|$19.00
with sauerkraut & beef gravy
|Potato & Cheese Pierogis (App)
|$12.00
With sauerkraut and beef gravy
W&C Dining
680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington
|Pierogies OR Kielbasa and Sauerkraut
|$10.84
Choice of Protein, sour cream, caramelized onions, bacon, apple sauce, and potato spears.
Sticky Fingers Diner
406 H Street NE, Washington
|Pierogi
|$16.00
garlic and onion potato pierogi with sauerkraut, sour cream, sautéed seasonal greens
|Frozen Pierogi
|$14.00
6 pieces