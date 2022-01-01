Pies in Washington

Washington restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Fainting Goat

1330 U Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pie #1$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Queen Vic

1206 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shepherd's Pie$20.00
Ground Lamb, Mashed Potatoes & a Side Salad
Chicken Pot Pie$19.00
Mashed Potatoes, Gravy & a Side Salad
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

1303 19th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (947 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CT Roll$18.95
Served warm with butter
Classic Lobster Roll$18.95
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
The Bar Harbor$24.95
50% more lobster meat including tail on any roll
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

HENRYS SOUL CAFE

1704 U St NW, Washington DC

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
Takeout
SLICE sweet pot pie$3.99
WHOLE sweet potato pie$15.99
BAGELS

BAGELS

Call Your Mother Deli

3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Pie$30.00
Rustic Apple Pie with fall spices. Serves 6-8 people.
S'mores Pie$30.00
Chocolate Pie with toasted Marshmallow topping and a Graham Cracker Crust. Serves 6-8 people.
Pumpkin Pie$30.00
Classic Pumpkin Pie topped with Whipped Cream and Roasted Pepitas. Serves 6-8 people.
BAGELS

BAGELS

Call Your Mother

3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Pie$35.00
Pumpkin Pie with a Cheesecake Swirl on top.
S'mores Pie$35.00
Chocolate Pie with a Graham Cracker Crust and Toasted Marshmallow Top
Bammy's

 

Bammy's

301 Water St, SE Suite 115, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Macaroni Pie, cheddar, grated onion$8.00
Gatsby

 

Gatsby

1201 Half Street SE, Washington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Crumble Pie$10.00
Chicken Pot Pie$24.00
veloute, maple-lavender crust
Build-Your-Own-Pie image

 

Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO

711 Kennedy St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Build-Your-Own-Pie$11.99
Select sauce, cheese and toppings!
Prescription Chicken

 

Prescription Chicken

1819 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grandma Style Chicken Soup$12.00
Like Grandma used to make, served with pulled chicken, sautéed veggies, dill, your choice of noodles or matzah balls, or BOTH! (BiPartisan)
Cold/Frozen Quart of Soup$12.00
Cold/Frozen soup so you can pop it back in the freezer and stock up!
Bi Partisan Soup$14.00
Our Grandma-style soup that comes with both matzah balls AND egg noodles...because if you have to reach across the aisle, it might as well be a soup decision! If you'd like another style of broth just choose below!
Whole 8 Makes A Pie image

 

Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza

1201 Half Street SE suite 120, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Whole 8 Makes A Pie$26.00
You know what you like! Choose eight slice options from our traditional house pies.
PIZZA

PIZZA

Martha Dear

3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement, Washington

Avg 4 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Cheese$16.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with mozzarella, tomato, basil. Contains gluten and dairy; vegetarian (unless you add toppings).
Hot Dip$2.00
Calabrian chili dip made here. Perfect to spice up a slice or dip your crust in. 2 ounces
'Nduja + Peppers$22.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with tomato, mozzarella, onions, peppers, and 'nduja sausage. Finished with basil. Contains gluten, dairy, and pork. Eats a little spicy!
Item pic

 

Prescription Chicken

1819 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creamy Pot Pie$13.00
Pot pie in soup form? Yes, please! Seasoned with fresh thyme and rosemary; served with corn, potatoes, sautéed veggies and pulled chicken breast. Cannot be modified.
Item pic

 

Honeymoon Chicken

4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Honeymoon Hand Pies$5.00
Selection of rotating house made fried hand pies. 2 pieces per order.
Map

