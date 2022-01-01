Pies in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve pies
More about The Fainting Goat
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Fainting Goat
1330 U Street NW, Washington
|Pie #1
|$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms
More about The Queen Vic
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Queen Vic
1206 H Street NE, Washington
|Shepherd's Pie
|$20.00
Ground Lamb, Mashed Potatoes & a Side Salad
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$19.00
Mashed Potatoes, Gravy & a Side Salad
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
1303 19th Street NW, Washington
|CT Roll
|$18.95
Served warm with butter
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$18.95
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
|The Bar Harbor
|$24.95
50% more lobster meat including tail on any roll
More about HENRYS SOUL CAFE
FRENCH FRIES
HENRYS SOUL CAFE
1704 U St NW, Washington DC
|SLICE sweet pot pie
|$3.99
|WHOLE sweet potato pie
|$15.99
More about Call Your Mother Deli
BAGELS
Call Your Mother Deli
3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington
|Apple Pie
|$30.00
Rustic Apple Pie with fall spices. Serves 6-8 people.
|S'mores Pie
|$30.00
Chocolate Pie with toasted Marshmallow topping and a Graham Cracker Crust. Serves 6-8 people.
|Pumpkin Pie
|$30.00
Classic Pumpkin Pie topped with Whipped Cream and Roasted Pepitas. Serves 6-8 people.
|Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Pie
|$35.00
Pumpkin Pie with a Cheesecake Swirl on top.
|S'mores Pie
|$35.00
Chocolate Pie with a Graham Cracker Crust and Toasted Marshmallow Top
More about Bammy's
Bammy's
301 Water St, SE Suite 115, Washington
|Macaroni Pie, cheddar, grated onion
|$8.00
More about Gatsby
Gatsby
1201 Half Street SE, Washington
|Apple Crumble Pie
|$10.00
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$24.00
veloute, maple-lavender crust
More about Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO
Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO
711 Kennedy St NW, Washington
|Build-Your-Own-Pie
|$11.99
Select sauce, cheese and toppings!
More about Prescription Chicken
Prescription Chicken
1819 7th Street NW, Washington
|Grandma Style Chicken Soup
|$12.00
Like Grandma used to make, served with pulled chicken, sautéed veggies, dill, your choice of noodles or matzah balls, or BOTH! (BiPartisan)
|Cold/Frozen Quart of Soup
|$12.00
Cold/Frozen soup so you can pop it back in the freezer and stock up!
|Bi Partisan Soup
|$14.00
Our Grandma-style soup that comes with both matzah balls AND egg noodles...because if you have to reach across the aisle, it might as well be a soup decision! If you'd like another style of broth just choose below!
More about Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza
Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza
1201 Half Street SE suite 120, Washington
|Whole 8 Makes A Pie
|$26.00
You know what you like! Choose eight slice options from our traditional house pies.
More about Martha Dear
PIZZA
Martha Dear
3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement, Washington
|Classic Cheese
|$16.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with mozzarella, tomato, basil. Contains gluten and dairy; vegetarian (unless you add toppings).
|Hot Dip
|$2.00
Calabrian chili dip made here. Perfect to spice up a slice or dip your crust in. 2 ounces
|'Nduja + Peppers
|$22.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with tomato, mozzarella, onions, peppers, and 'nduja sausage. Finished with basil. Contains gluten, dairy, and pork. Eats a little spicy!
|Creamy Pot Pie
|$13.00
Pot pie in soup form? Yes, please! Seasoned with fresh thyme and rosemary; served with corn, potatoes, sautéed veggies and pulled chicken breast. Cannot be modified.
More about Honeymoon Chicken
Honeymoon Chicken
4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Honeymoon Hand Pies
|$5.00
Selection of rotating house made fried hand pies. 2 pieces per order.