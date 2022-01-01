Pineapple cake in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve pineapple cake
More about The Grill
STEAKS
The Grill
99 Market Square SW, Washington
|Pineapple Cake
|$12.00
caramel / whipped crème fraîche / bordeaux cherry
More about Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
1001 H St NE, Washington
|Coconut Pineapple Cake
|$5.45
Moist, delicious and homemade. Our coconut pineapple cake is our most popular cake.