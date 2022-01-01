Po boy in Washington
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Eleanor DC
100 Florida Ave NE, Washington DC
|Po'Boy
|$16.00
fried shrimp or catfish, mayo, pickled vegetables, cilantro, crispy baguette
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Ophelia's Fish House
501 8th St SE, Washington
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.00
Fried baby shrimp piled high served on a hogie roll
with cajun remoulade, and lemon
The Crab Boss Seafood
1001 H St. NE, Washington
|Shrimp - Po Boy
|$15.99
Golden Fried shrimp on a sub roll.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille
514 8th St SE, Washington
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.00
Buttermilk battered fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade, hoagie roll
Sukūtā
909 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington
|Po'Boy
|$16.00
fried shrimp, lettuce, pickle aioli
Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
701 Wharf St SW, Washington
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$19.00
fried shrimp, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted split top bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.