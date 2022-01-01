Po boy in Washington

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Eleanor DC

100 Florida Ave NE, Washington DC

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Po'Boy$16.00
fried shrimp or catfish, mayo, pickled vegetables, cilantro, crispy baguette
More about The Eleanor DC
Ophelia's Fish House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ophelia's Fish House

501 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Po Boy$16.00
Fried baby shrimp piled high served on a hogie roll
with cajun remoulade, and lemon
More about Ophelia's Fish House
Shrimp - Po Boy image

 

The Crab Boss Seafood

1001 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp - Po Boy$15.99
Golden Fried shrimp on a sub roll.
More about The Crab Boss Seafood
Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille

514 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.1 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Po Boy$16.00
Buttermilk battered fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade, hoagie roll
More about Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille
Sukūtā image

 

Sukūtā

909 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Po'Boy$16.00
fried shrimp, lettuce, pickle aioli
More about Sukūtā
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf

701 Wharf St SW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Po'Boy$19.00
fried shrimp, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted split top bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf

