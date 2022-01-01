Pork fried rice in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve pork fried rice
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
|Roast Pork Fried Rice
|$11.95
Mochica Express & Chifa DC
919 18th Street Northwest, Washington
|PORK FRIED RICE (CHAUFA DE CERDO)
|$12.00
Pork Fried Rice Peruvian Style, Garlic, Ginger, Egg, Red Pepper, Scallions (Contains Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil)
Baan Siam
425 Eye St NW, Washington
|Chinese Broccoli Stir-Fried Rice with Pork
|$17.00
Chinese broccoli, pork,
onions, tomatoes,
scallions, egg. (also available with tofu)
|Shrimp-Chili-Paste Fried Rice with Crispy Pork Belly
|$18.00
Fried rice, shrimp chili paste,
egg, green and red peppers,
green beans, Thai basil,
crispy pork belly. Spicy